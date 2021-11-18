 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Accuser sues Mario Edwards Jr., Bears after hotel incident last year

A North Carolina woman is suing Bears defensive end Mario Edwards Jr. — and the franchise itself — after an incident at the team hotel the night before the team played at the Panthers last season.

By Patrick Finley
Miami Dolphins v Chicago Bears
Bears defensive end Mario Edwards Jr. is in his second season with the team.
Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

A North Carolina woman is suing Bears defensive end Mario Edwards Jr. — and the franchise itself — after an incident at the team hotel the night before the team played at the Panthers last season.

Joann Blakney filed a civil complaint in Mecklenburg County, N.C., last month, obtained by the Sun-Times, that accuses Edwards of assault, battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress; and the Bears of negligent supervision and defamation. She is also suing Hilton Charlotte City Center security guard Jeffrey Burton of negligence.

The Bears declined comment.

Both Edwards and Blakney were charged with assault shortly after the incident; a summons was issued for Edwards on Oct. 20, 2020, but has not been served.

According to the civil complaint filed Oct. 14, Blakney, who first met Edwards nine years ago, had consensual oral sex with Edwards at the team hotel the night before Oct. 18, 2020, game. She accused him of requesting sex, giving her a bear hug and trying to put his hand down her pants, according to the document. She told him she was pregnant and said she would not have sex with him, per the complaint.

She claimed Edwards hit her when she began recording him with her phone, yanked her off the bed and twisted her nails back toward her wrist. Blakney said in the complaint she punched Edwards in the side to try to free herself.

Upon reaching the hotel lobby, she said in the complaint she asked Burton for help — and that he brought four unnamed Bears officials to speak with her rather than call the police. One unnamed Bears official, she claimed, said loudly that she was a prostitute. She said Edwards and Bears officials failed to follow coronavirus protocols at the time.

The Bears let Edwards play the next day. They’ve since doubled down on their association with him, signing him to a three-year, $11.5 million extension in March. He missed the first two games of this season after violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy last year.

The NFL did not punish Edwards as a result of its offseason investigation into the hotel incident.

Next Up In Bears

The Latest

Lightfoot urged to give Police Supt. David Brown a few more months to turn around ‘crime pandemic’ or dump him

"I am not at all ... happy with CPD and their leadership. They need to step up in a big way and stop this crime pandemic themselves," Ald. George Cardenas (12th), the mayor’s deputy floor leader, told the Chicago Sun-Times.

By Fran Spielman

‘Fundamental justice:’ Judge clears 2 in Malcolm X slaying

Manhattan judge Ellen Biben dismissed the convictions of Muhammad Aziz and the late Khalil Islam, after prosecutors and the men’s lawyers said a renewed investigation found new evidence that the men were not involved with the killing and determined that authorities withheld some of what they knew.

By Associated Press

Democrats, you have one job

Democrats really have just one job — to govern in such a fashion that the Republican Party is kept from power. As of this moment, they are failing.

By Mona Charen

Man slammed to ground by Chicago police officer in viral video pleads guilty to battery

Bernard Kersh spat on the officer during an investigative stop in 2019 and was picked up by the officer and slammed on the ground in a recording that made waves.

By Matthew Hendrickson

Bulls’ Zach LaVine has a deep conversation about being a max player

It’s not a secret to the All-Star guard that critics - starting right here - have questioned the idea of maxing him in free agency next offseason. He discussed it one-on-one, explained where he’s coming from, and may have just pulled off one heck of a sales pitch.

By Joe Cowley

CTA Brown line to begin using Red-Purple Bypass north of Belmont

The new bypass is expected to limit delays and make travel times faster, the CTA said. It’s part of the $2.1 billion Red and Purple Modernization project.

By Jason Beeferman