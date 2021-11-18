 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Bears to add veteran pass rusher Bruce Irvin: report

The Bears are trying to manage Khalil Mack’s absence due to a sprained foot.

By Jason Lieser
Irvin sacking Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in 2012.
AP

As the Bears try to keep their pass rush going despite outside linebacker Khalil Mack’s absence because of a sprained foot, NFL Network reported they will add veteran pass rusher Bruce Irvin.

Irvin, 34, missed most of last season because of a torn ACL and was not on a roster this season. His last full season was 2019, when he had a career-high 8.5 sacks in 13 games for the Panthers.

He established himself with 22 sacks in his first four seasons with the Seahawks and has 52 for his career.

Mack led the Bears with six sacks in the first seven games despite getting hurt in Week 3 against the Browns. He missed the 49ers and Steelers games as the Bears tried to let him heal, but they opted against putting him on injured reserve and coach Matt Nagy was optimistic at the start of the week that he could play against the Ravens.

Next Up In Bears

The Latest

Bears can live with QB Justin Fields’ interceptions in exchange for big plays

"I’m encouraged that he’ll make the throws, that he’s not hesitant," OC Bill Lazor said. "And I think it’s only going to get better."

By Jason Lieser

Protecting leads still a learning process for Blackhawks

The Hawks nearly blew another multi-goal lead — a recurring problem for them lately — on Wednesday against the Kraken.

By Ben Pope

OTBs or not to be? Racing Board split on letting Arlington owner take bets after shutting down track

Regulators at the Illinois Racing Board on Thursday tabled a request from Arlington to keep operating its off-track betting parlors even though owner Churchill Downs Inc. shut down the historic track nearly two months ago and announced a pending deal to sell the land to the Chicago Bears.

By Mitchell Armentrout

‘Please, God, give me my angel back’: Mother joins others to mourn murdered U of C grad

Shaoxiong "Dennis" Zheng’s mother, Li Rong, was among the last to speak at her son’s memorial service Thursday. "They say that someone who shines everywhere is an angel," she said in Chinese. "Please, God, give my angel back."

By Andy Grimm

Illinois suffers highest COVID-19 caseload in two months, spikes in hospitalizations, positivity, deaths: ‘We are in a surge’

Cases have jumped nearly 30% statewide over the past week, including an 18% spike in Chicago.

By Mitchell Armentrout

Former Chicago inspector general clears Rahm Emanuel of wrongdoing in Laquan McDonald shooting

The letter from Joe Ferguson comes as Emanuel is waiting for the Senate to confirm him as the next U.S. Ambassador to Japan.

By Lynn Sweet