Ravens QB Lamar Jackson back from illness, will start vs. Bears

Jackson was in question after missing two days of practice this week, but was full-go Friday.

By Jason Lieser
Jackson practiced Friday and said there’s no doubt he’ll start against the Bears on Sunday.
AP Photos

Lamar Jackson’s Soldier Field debut is back on.

After missing two days of practice due to illness, Jackson returned to the Ravens on Friday and is good to go for their game against the Bears on Sunday.

“Way better than I was a couple days ago — I’m feeling great,” he said after practice. “I used to eat my Flintstones vitamins when I was a little kid, so my immune system should be good.”

Jackson is averaging 271.9 yards passing and 71 rushing and has 16 total touchdowns, but is coming off one of his worst games. He threw for 238 yards and ran for just 39 on nine carries in the Ravens’ 22-10 loss to the Dolphins last week.

The Dolphins managed him well by relying on a Cover-0 defense, which floods the pocket, plays wide receivers tight at the line and has no safety deep in coverage. That could be a template for the Bears, but Jackson was adamant that he’d like another shot at it if they go that route.

“If we see it again, it’ll be different,” Jackson said. “If we see Cover-0 again, we’ll have an answer. For sure.”

