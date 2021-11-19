 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Bears injury report: DT Akiem Hicks out, WR Allen Robinson doubtful vs. Ravens

The good news for the Bears is that safety Eddie Jackson has been practicing and has a chance to return Sunday.

By Jason Lieser
Robinson led the Bears in yards receiving the last three seasons.
AP Photos

Not only did the Bears lose star linebacker Khalil Mack for the season because of a foot injury, they’ll be without defensive tackle Akiem Hicks and possibly top wide receiver Allen Robinson against the Ravens.

They ruled out Hicks, who suffered an ankle injury last week against the Steelers. He had three tackles and a quarterback in just 35 snaps.

Robinson hurt his hamstring on his 39-yard catch in the final minutes and has not practiced since, leading the Bears to list him as doubtful.

Robinson has 30 catches for 339 yards and a touchdown. He’s coming off his best game of the season with four catches for 68 yards against the Steelers.

On the plus side for the Bears, safety Eddie Jackson appears likely to return after missing the Steelers game and most of the 49ers game with a hamstring injury. He was limited in practice Thursday and Friday and is questionable for Sunday.

The Bears also ruled out outside linebacker Khalil Mack and inside linebacker Danny Trevathan with season-ending injuries and put them on injured reserve.

