 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Trade deadline passes with no Bears movement

The Bears didn’t make a trade before Tuesday’s 3 p.m. deadline.

By Patrick Finley
Bears general manager Ryan Pace did not make a trade Tuesday.
Bears general manager Ryan Pace did not make a trade Tuesday.
Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

The Bears didn’t make a trade before Tuesday’s 3 p.m. deadline.

That means wide receiver Allen Robinson, backup quarterbacks Andy Dalton and Nick Foles and others will ride out the rest of the season on a team that currently sits at 3-5 and is in the midst of a three-game losing streak.

General manager Ryan Pace’s decision to stand pat wasn’t surprising. Bears chairman George McCaskey said he wanted to see progress from both Pace and coach Matt Nagy when deciding whether or not to employ them beyond this season. A fire sale would have been the opposite of progress,

The Bears weren’t motivated by trying to tank, either, given that they owe the Giants their 2022 first-round pick as a result of the Justin Fields trade.

The NFL trade deadline came and went with few shockwaves Tuesday. Steelers linebacker Melvin Ingram, who has only one sack over the past two seasons, was the biggest name moved Tuesday. He went to the Chiefs for a sixth-round draft pick.

A day earlier, the Broncos traded star edge rusher Von Miller to the Rams.

Pace’s history suggested he wouldn’t deal at the deadline. He hasn’t traded a veteran player during the regular season in six years. In his first season in charge, in 2015, Pace dealt edge rusher Jared Allen and inside linebacker Jon Bostic to the Panthers and Patriots on the same September day, landing sixth-round picks for each.

The Bears were coming off one of the most embarrassing losses of the John Fox era — a 26-0 defeat in Seattle during which backup quarterback Jimmy Clausen threw for 63 yards. The Bears punted to end each drive and ran three plays in Seahawks territory.

In the six years since, Pace has made only two in-season trades. Both were to add, not trade, veterans. On Oct. 26, 2017, he gave up a conditional pick to the Chargers for receiver Dontrelle Inman; he’d catch 23 balls for 334 yards in eight games paired with rookie quarterback Mitch Trubisky.

On Oct. 5, he traded a 2023 sixth-round pick to the Dolphins for returner Jakeem Grant, who has been dynamic for the Bears.

Next Up In Bears

The Latest

Raiders receiver Henry Ruggs could face DUI charge in fatal Las Vegas crash

According to police, Ruggs was driving a Chevrolet Corvette a little before 3:40 a.m. when it crashed into the rear of a Toyota Rav4 on a busy thoroughfare in a residential area several miles west of the Las Vegas Strip.

By Ken Ritter | Associated Press

City official offers good news on workers compensation reform

Chief Financial Officer Jennie Huang Bennett delivered an encouraging progress report on work done by the outside administrator hired to ride herd on a program that for decades was the exclusive purview of Ald. Edward Burke.

By Fran Spielman

Man fatally struck while helping semi back into driveway on South Side, police say

The 20-year-old was assisting the semi about 11:15 a.m. in the 10300 block of South Commercial when it backed up and pinned him against a vehicle, Chicago police said

By Sun-Times Wire

Indians begin removing name from stadium scoreboard

The removal of the letters is expected to take several days. The sign will be placed in storage while the club evaluates options for a permanent spot for it. A new "Guardians" sign will replace the old one and be erected before opening day 2022.

By Tom Withers | AP

Kyle Rittenhouse instigated Kenosha bloodshed: prosecutor

But Rittenhouse’s attorney told the jury that his client acted in self-defense.

By Associated Press

Face facts: Mask mandate stays till COVID-19 hospitalizations fall, Pritzker says after getting booster shot

The state’s COVID-19 numbers have improved, but not enough to make the governor consider rescinding his statewide indoor mask mandate, Pritzker said after receiving a Pfizer booster shot on the Near West Side.

By Mitchell Armentrout