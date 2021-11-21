 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Bears QB Justin Fields leaves game vs. Ravens with ribs injury

Bears quarterback Justin Fields went to the locker room five minutes into the second half after being tackled to end the Bears’ first drive of the third quarter.

By Patrick Finley
Baltimore Ravens v Chicago Bears
Bears quarterback Justin Fields is tackled by Tyus Bowser in the second quarter Sunday.
Fields first went to the injury tent after walking to the sideline. The Bears later said he was questionable to return because of a ribs injury.

Veteran Andy Dalton took his place and threw a touchdown pass on his second snap — a 60-yard screen pass catch-and-run by receiver Darnell Mooney.

Anticipation for Fields’ first game after the bye was high after the rookie showed promise in the fourth quarter of the Bears’ loss to the Steelers. But Fields struggled against one of the league’s worst pass defenses, completing 4-of-11 passes for 79 yards Sunday at Soldier Field. He ran four times for 23 yards.

Dalton played three snaps against the Raiders when Fields was briefly injured, but otherwise hasn’t played since suffering a bone bruise in his knee while running out of bounds against the Bengals in Week 2.

