Takeaways from Bears-Ravens

Takeaways from the Bears’ 16-13 loss to the Ravens:

Goodwin in bad loss

With Allen Robinson inactive Sunday because of a hamstring injury, the Bears still managed to get two receivers more than 100 receiving yards: Darnell Mooney and Marquise Goodwin.

Goodwin had four catches for 104 yards and what he hoped was the game-winning touchdown. Quarterback Andy Dalton checked into the play against man coverage with no safety help, and Goodwin hauled in the 49-yard touchdown.

“It was a simple go route and Andy made the perfect throw,” Goodwin said. “He made my job very easy. I know it looks like I made this crazy play, but I literally just ran under the ball.”

Goodwin’s last 100-yard showing came more than three years ago: Oct. 15, 2018, when he played for the 49ers.

Late switch

The Bears found out about Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson sitting out with an illness the same time the rest of the league did: 90 minutes before kickoff, when he was ruled inactive. Backup Tyler Huntley found out himself when he got a text from Jackson walking to the team bus.

Jackson — who coach John Harbaugh said didn’t have the coronavirus or the flu — was so sick on the team flight that he didn’t know when the plane landed.

“We thought he’d wake up this morning maybe feeling better,” Harbaugh said. “But he didn’t.”

Pick

Safety Tashaun Gipson’s interception of Tyler Huntley in the fourth quarter was the Bears’ first pick in six games, dating to DeAndre Houston-Carson’s interception at the Raiders. The Bears have five this year — only two more than the Jets, last in the NFL with three.