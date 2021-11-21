 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Takeaways from Bears-Ravens

Marquise Goodwin’s last 100-yard showing came more than three years ago: Oct. 15, 2018, when he played for the 49ers.

By Patrick Finley
Bears receiver Marquise Goodwin hauls in a touchdown Sunday.
Bears receiver Marquise Goodwin hauls in a touchdown Sunday.
Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Takeaways from the Bears’ 16-13 loss to the Ravens:

Goodwin in bad loss

With Allen Robinson inactive Sunday because of a hamstring injury, the Bears still managed to get two receivers more than 100 receiving yards: Darnell Mooney and Marquise Goodwin.

Goodwin had four catches for 104 yards and what he hoped was the game-winning touchdown. Quarterback Andy Dalton checked into the play against man coverage with no safety help, and Goodwin hauled in the 49-yard touchdown.

“It was a simple go route and Andy made the perfect throw,” Goodwin said. “He made my job very easy. I know it looks like I made this crazy play, but I literally just ran under the ball.”

Goodwin’s last 100-yard showing came more than three years ago: Oct. 15, 2018, when he played for the 49ers.

Late switch

The Bears found out about Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson sitting out with an illness the same time the rest of the league did: 90 minutes before kickoff, when he was ruled inactive. Backup Tyler Huntley found out himself when he got a text from Jackson walking to the team bus.

Jackson — who coach John Harbaugh said didn’t have the coronavirus or the flu — was so sick on the team flight that he didn’t know when the plane landed.

“We thought he’d wake up this morning maybe feeling better,” Harbaugh said. “But he didn’t.”

Pick

Safety Tashaun Gipson’s interception of Tyler Huntley in the fourth quarter was the Bears’ first pick in six games, dating to DeAndre Houston-Carson’s interception at the Raiders. The Bears have five this year — only two more than the Jets, last in the NFL with three.

Next Up In Bears

The Latest

A trip to the G-League not in immediate forecast for guard Coby White

According to coach Billy Donovan, while White is still searching for his rhythm, that search won’t be in the G-League with the Windy City Bulls. The hope is they can keep getting him work in-game, despite the lack of practice time.

By Joe Cowley

More than 20 injured when SUV plows into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

A live video feed of the parade from the city of Waukesha, located about 20 miles west of Milwaukee, as well as videos taken by parade attendees, showed a red SUV breaking through barriers and speeding into the roadway.

By Contributor

Bears notes: WR Darnell Mooney, LB Robert Quinn, LB Roquan Smith have huge games

A roundup of news items from the Bears’ 16-13 loss to the Ravens.

By Jason Lieser

Pistons and Lakers get into melee

LeBron James was ejected after drawing blood on Isaiah Stewart’s face when they were tangled up while boxing out for a rebound on Sunday night.

By Larry Lage | Associated Press

1 killed in South Shore shooting

A male was shot in the head about 4:40 p.m. in the 6700 block of South Merrill Avenue, Chicago police said.

By Sun-Times Wire

Bears, coach Matt Nagy find a new rock bottom in loss to Ravens

The soundtrack at rock bottom Sunday sounded like this: a cacophony of fans, loud enough for their words to rattle throughout Soldier Field, chanting for Bears coach Matt Nagy to be fired.

By Patrick Finley