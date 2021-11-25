Bears’ inactives: S Eddie Jackson in, WR Allen Robinson out vs. Lions

The Bears were counting on their defense again this season, but that’s hard to rely on with so many players injured.

They’re already down outside linebacker Khalil Mack for the season and have been without defensive tackle Akiem Hicks, and they’ve been missing safety Eddie Jackson since he hurt his hamstring against the 49ers.

Offensively, starting quarterback Justin Fields is out because of a rib injury he suffered against the Ravens, so Andy Dalton will start and Nick Foles will be active as the backup.

There also was concern about them listing wide receiver Allen Robinson (hamstring) as doubtful and running back Damien Williams (knee) and wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (shoulder) as questionable. Robinson and Williams are out; Goodwin will play.

Here are the Bears’ inactives Sunday against the Ravens:



QB Justin Fields

RB Damien Williams

WR Allen Robinson

TE Jesper Horsted

DT Akiem Hicks

DL Mario Edwards (ribs)

CB Teez Tabor

The Bears opened the three-week window Monday for rookie offensive tackle Teven Jenkins to return from injured reserve, but have yet to activate him. They have to add him to the roster no later than next week against the Cardinals or he’ll be ineligible the rest of the season.