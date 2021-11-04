Bears’ Matt Nagy clears COVID-19 protocol to return to Halas Hall, will coach vs. Steelers

Bears coach Matt Nagy was back at Halas Hall on Thursday after testing negative for coronavirus. He missed eight days, including the game against the 49ers on Sunday.

Nagy will be with the team for all three of its practices this week and the game against the Steelers.

He tested positive after flying home with the team from its 38-3 loss to the Buccaneers on Oct. 24 and ran the team remotely during the week of the 49ers game, but had to cede head-coaching responsibilities on game day to special teams coordinator Chris Tabor.

The Bears made some progress offensively, but fell 33-22 for their third consecutive loss. It was the first time a Bears head coach missed a game since Mike Ditka had a heart attack in 1988 and defensive coordinator Vince Tobin coached the team against the Bucs.

Nagy was one of several members of the organization to test positive recently. Offensive lineman Germain Ifedi is the only player still on the reserve/COVID-19 list.