 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Bears RB David Montgomery returns to practice

Montgomery sprained his knee a month ago.

By Patrick Finley
David Montgomery runs for a touchdown against the Lions last month.
David Montgomery runs for a touchdown against the Lions last month.
Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Bears running back David Montgomery will return to practice Thursday and could play Monday night against the Steelers.

Montgomery was put on injured reserve after spraining his knee against the Lions a month ago. Per league rules, he can practice for up to three weeks before the Bears have to formally take him off injured reserve to play in games.

“It’s good timing, if we are able to get him back and get him going,” Bears coach Matt Nagy said Thursday.

If Montgomery is unable to play, he’ll get an extra week off — the Bears have a bye after Monday’s game. Still, Nagy made it sound as though Montgomery would play Monday if he feels ready during the course of the week. The Bears will practice Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Rookie running back Khalil Herbert has stood out in Montgomery’s absence. Nagy made it clear that Montgomery will be the starter when he returns; it’s unclear what role Herbert will play when Montgomery returns. When the third-year player went on IR, he was fifth in the NFL in yards per carry.

Next Up In Bears

The Latest

The good news for the Bulls is their issues are mostly fixable

To be learning on the fly and still have a 6-2 record is a great thing. But veterans like DeMar DeRozan know there’s still a lot to work on as this roster strives to being a playoff team. The problem is some of the issues won’t be going away anytime soon.

By Joe Cowley

Bears’ Matt Nagy clears COVID-19 protocol to return to Halas Hall, will coach vs. Steelers

Nagy was back at Halas Hall on Thursday for the start of the practice week. He missed one game after testing positive for the coronavirus.

By Jason Lieser

Charges filed in South Side carjacking where man was shot after changing friend’s flat tire

Monta Anderson wore a ski mask and pulled a gun on the victim May 24 in the 4700 block of West 64th Street, police said.

By David Struett

Feds want former suburban CEO to serve 45 days for role in U.S. Capitol breach

An attorney for Bradley Rukstales asked a judge for probation, calling his client’s regret and remorse "sincere and genuine."

By Jon Seidel

This week in history: Abraham Lincoln marries Mary Todd

For better or worse, the two would be constant companions throughout Lincoln’s rise to the presidency and the Civil War. Here’s a look at Mary Todd Lincoln after her husband’s death.

By Alison Martin

Someone else shot into the air before Rittenhouse opened fire, detective says

Before testimony resumed Thursday, the judge dismissed a juror who had made a joke to a court security officer about the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

By Associated Press