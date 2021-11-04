Bears RB David Montgomery returns to practice

Bears running back David Montgomery will return to practice Thursday and could play Monday night against the Steelers.

Montgomery was put on injured reserve after spraining his knee against the Lions a month ago. Per league rules, he can practice for up to three weeks before the Bears have to formally take him off injured reserve to play in games.

“It’s good timing, if we are able to get him back and get him going,” Bears coach Matt Nagy said Thursday.

If Montgomery is unable to play, he’ll get an extra week off — the Bears have a bye after Monday’s game. Still, Nagy made it sound as though Montgomery would play Monday if he feels ready during the course of the week. The Bears will practice Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Rookie running back Khalil Herbert has stood out in Montgomery’s absence. Nagy made it clear that Montgomery will be the starter when he returns; it’s unclear what role Herbert will play when Montgomery returns. When the third-year player went on IR, he was fifth in the NFL in yards per carry.