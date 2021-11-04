Justin Fields is vaccinated — and that’s an advantage for Bears

The most important question asked of Justin Fields on Thursday yielded a one-word answer from the rookie quarterback.

Is he vaccinated?

“Yeah,” Fields said

That gives him — finally — an edge over Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who led those outside of Lambeau Field to believe he was, too, even as his team knew otherwise. Wednesday, he tested positive for the coronavirus.

It gives Fields an advantage over another NFC North quarterback, the Vikings’ Kirk Cousins, who said during training camp he would do “whatever it takes” — short of actually getting the vaccine — to avoid being in close contact with an infected person.

Fields’ answer is notable for what it was, and what it wasn’t.

What it was: a competitive advantage for the Bears.

Fields, like Rodgers, has every right to decide whether or not he gets vaccinated. Other Bears have chosen not to. But because Fields did, the Bears probably won’t be in a situation as dire as the Packers are this week.

Vaccinated players miss less time. Ones that test positive can return in as little as five days with two negative tests. Unvaccinated players must sit for at least 10. Unvaccinated players must sit out at least five days for being close contacts; vaccinated players don’t have to at all

By virtue of being unvaccinated and having a positive test, Rodgers ensured he would miss Sunday’s game against the Chiefs and force Jordan Love, who has thrown seven career passes, to start. Missing the following game isn’t out of the question, either; Rodgers is eligible to return after a 10-day quarantine only if he can test negative. His earliest return — without having practiced for two full game weeks — would come after one day before the Packers play the Seahawks.

In giving his one-word answer Thursday, Fields didn’t say “immunized,” as Rodgers did in training camp when asked by reporters whether he’d received the vaccine. Rodgers using that specific word — he reportedly received an alternative therapy before the season that the NFL does not consider a vaccine — made him the biggest story in the NFL this week. It was terribly on-brand — the smartest guy talking in technicalities — and could open the Packers up to league fines, given that Rodgers appeared to follow sideline and press conference protocols that only befit a vaccinated player.

Fields is not alone in getting vaccinated. As of Oct. 21, 94.1 percent of players had taken the shot. All but two teams had at least 95 percent of its players vaccinated. Coaches and staff members across the league are, with very rare exception, all vaccinated. The NFL considers so many vaccinated employees to be incomparable to any other facet of society.

It hasn’t seemed that way around Halas Hall over the past month.

The Bears are emerging from their own coronavirus breakout, one that caused starting running back Damien Williams, who is unvaccinated, and standout outside linebacker Robert Quinn to miss one game apiece. Vaccinated tight end Jimmy Graham — who has contributed all of one catch this season — missed the last two games before returning to practice this week. The Bears lost starting right tackle Elijah Wilkinson, who is unvaccinated, mere hours before the Buccaneers treated Fields like a Whac-A-Mole.

The coronavirus just kept the Bears’ own head coach, Matt Nagy, from pacing the sideline against the 49ers. He had to sit in a hotel room, alone, and watch the game on television. He was left to scribble notes helplessly.

None of those players — or even the head coach — are as important as the Bears having their starting quarterback active on Sundays. With one word Thursday, Fields confirmed an advantage for the Bears — at least compared to their rivals.