 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Bears’ stars Khalil Mack, Eddie Jackson among 6 players to miss practice

Mack and Jackson are both in question for the upcoming game against the Steelers.

By Jason Lieser
Mack leads the Bears with six sacks this season.
AP Photos

The Bears began practicing for the Steelers game without two of their best defensive players. Outside linebacker Khalil Mack and safety Eddie Jackson were out with injuries and there is significant concern that they could miss the game Monday.

Mack has been dealing with a sprained foot since Sept. 26 and it finally forced him to miss a game last week.

Bears coach Matt Nagy initially said it was possible they would put him on injured reserve, which requires a player to miss a minimum of three games, but they decided that wasn’t necessary because of the upcoming bye week.

Mack leads the team with six sacks, followed by fellow outside linebacker Robert Quinn with 5.5. The Bears relied mainly on second-year player Trevis Gipson in Mack’s place last week.

Jackson hurt his hamstring in coverage on the second play against the 49ers on Sunday and did not return. While he has struggled this season, particularly with tackling, he is still one of the Bears’ best turnover threats.

The team also missed starting inside linebacker Alec Ogletree (ankle), tight end J.P. Holtz (concussion) and running back Damien Williams (knee).

Nagy said the team is keeping safety Deon Bush (quad) on IR for at least one more game, offensive tackle Teven Jenkins will remain on the physically unable to perform list and offensive lineman Germain Ifedi is still on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Ifedi is the only player still on the list after several players, coaches and staff tested positive recently.

The Bears had one unexpected absence from practice Thursday: third-string quarterback Nick Foles.

Foles has been inactive for all but two games and has yet to play a snap behind Justin Fields and backup Andy Dalton. Nagy gave no word on him missing practice, but it’s worth noting that Foles made clear in the preseason he hoped to be traded and that didn’t happen by the deadline Tuesday.

The Bears traded a fourth-round pick for Foles last year and agreed to a three-year, $24 million contract that is essentially fully guaranteed. He took over for Mitch Trubisky in Week 3 last season, then the Bears benched him to go back to Trubisky late in the season.

Next Up In Bears

The Latest

Body found at 31st Street Beach a week after man went missing there. ‘What’s happening? We don’t know.’

Police wouldn’t say if the body was that of Oribi Zachary Kontein, 26, who has been missing since Oct. 26.

By David Struett

Girl, 16, among two shot near Chicago Vocational High School

The shooting happened about 4 p.m. in the 8600 block of South Jeffery Boulevard, according to Chicago fire officials.

By Sun-Times Wire

To end the global pandemic, vaccine makers must put health before profits

Many of the globally available vaccines are significantly less effective than the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines. Manufacturing of those vaccines must be expanded so that lower-income countries have access to them.

By Raja Krishnamoorthi

Congressional committee on Jan. 6 has plenty to investigate, as Trump tries to run out the clock

The former president wants to keep the evidence of his chicanery from being revealed before the 2022 midterm elections.

By Gene Lyons

Searching for the ‘family values’ of Sean Duffy, the Trump acolyte eyeing a run for Wisconsin governor

How does Duffy reconcile his cherished family values with Trump’s border policy that was so cruel to children?

By David McGrath

Small businesses stand to benefit from infrastructure, Build Back Better legislation

Lawmakers must act now to pass these two key bills to boost small business recovery.

By Letters to the Editor