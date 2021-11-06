 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Bears rule out Khalil Mack, call Eddie Jackson doubtful

Mack will miss his second straight game Monday night against the Steelers.

By Patrick Finley
Chicago Bears v Las Vegas Raiders
Khalil Mack rushes against the Raiders last month.
Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images

Khalil Mack will miss his second-straight game Monday night against the Steelers.

The Bears ruled out their star outside linebacker, who is dealing with a foot injury suffered in Week 3, on Saturday. Safety Eddie Jackson doesn’t figure to play, either; like Mack, he hasn’t practiced all week. Jackson hurt his hamstring against the 49ers on Sunday and was ruled doubtful. It’s unclear if he’ll fly on the Bears’ charter to Pittsburgh on Sunday.

The Bears’ decision not to put Mack on injured reserve last week — which would have cost him three games, minimum — means the team believes he has a chance to play against the Ravens after the Bears’ bye.

The team will face the Steelers without tight end J.P. Holtz (concussion), running back Damien Williams (knee) and quarterback Nick Foles (personal/illness). Receiver Darnell Mooney (groin) and inside linebacker Alec Ogletree (ankle) are questionable. Mooney practiced in a limited fashion Saturday but Ogletree did not.

Next Up In Bears

The Latest

2 shot in Garfield Park, including 16-year-old boy

The pair were at Garfield Park near the 3400 block of West Madison Street when someone opened fire.

By Sun-Times Wire

Blackhawks fire Jeremy Colliton, name Derek King interim coach

Three years to the day after Joel Quenneville’s firing, Jeremy Colliton is out as Hawks coach.

By Ben Pope

8 dead, dozens injured in crowd surge at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival in Houston

Officials declared a "mass casualty incident" just after 9 p.m. Friday during the festival where an estimated 50,000 people were in attendance. Festival organizers canceled Saturday’s closing day of the two-day event.

By Associated Press

White Sox exercise option on Craig Kimbrel, decline option on Cesar Hernandez

White Sox may listen to trade offers for Kimbrel

By Daryl Van Schouwen

Biden hails infrastructure win as ‘monumental step forward’

The House passed the measure 228-206 late Friday, prompting prolonged cheers from the relieved Democratic side of the chamber. Thirteen Republicans, mostly moderates, supported the legislation while six of Democrats’ farthest left members opposed it.

By Associated Press

Clark eager to keep its playoff run alive

Clark earned its first IHSA playoff win in program history last week, 28-16 over Elmwood-Brimfield, It was a Public League football success story. It was not, however, an overnight success story.

By Mike Clark