Bears rule out Khalil Mack, call Eddie Jackson doubtful

Khalil Mack will miss his second-straight game Monday night against the Steelers.

The Bears ruled out their star outside linebacker, who is dealing with a foot injury suffered in Week 3, on Saturday. Safety Eddie Jackson doesn’t figure to play, either; like Mack, he hasn’t practiced all week. Jackson hurt his hamstring against the 49ers on Sunday and was ruled doubtful. It’s unclear if he’ll fly on the Bears’ charter to Pittsburgh on Sunday.

The Bears’ decision not to put Mack on injured reserve last week — which would have cost him three games, minimum — means the team believes he has a chance to play against the Ravens after the Bears’ bye.

The team will face the Steelers without tight end J.P. Holtz (concussion), running back Damien Williams (knee) and quarterback Nick Foles (personal/illness). Receiver Darnell Mooney (groin) and inside linebacker Alec Ogletree (ankle) are questionable. Mooney practiced in a limited fashion Saturday but Ogletree did not.