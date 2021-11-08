Bears lose to Steelers 29-27 despite QB Justin Fields’ incredible drive to take late lead

PITTSBURGH — From the moment the Bears drafted Justin Fields, they hoped he was good enough to offset everything they did wrong.

He almost pulled it off Monday.

Fields rallied the Bears from a two-touchdown deficit for a late one-point lead in the final minutes, but the defense faltered and allowed the Steelers to escape with a 29-27 victory on a 40-yard field goal with 25 seconds left.

After spending most of the night trying to step around the Bears’ many messes, particularly up front, he hit wide receiver Allen Robinson with a perfect pass down the right sideline for 39 yards with two minutes left, then fired a fastball to Darnell Mooney for the game-winner on the next play to put the Bears ahead 27-26 with 1:46 remaining.

Fields has the ability to overcome many of the Bears’ shortfalls, but he can’t do it all. It’s a lot to ask of a rookie quarterback to learn how to beat NFL defenses and his own team’s ineptitude. And instead of him delivering the first signature win of his young career, he left Heinz Field with his fourth consecutive loss.

The Steelers’ final push was problematic from the start, and they were in field-goal range at the Bears’ 32-yard line in just four plays. The Bears stopped quarterback Ben Roethlisberger on third-and-two run at the 24, but the Steelers were already in good position for Chris Boswell to win it.

Fields forced the issue again at the end and got the Bears to the Steelers’ 47-yard line with two seconds left, but Cairo Santos’ 65-yard field-goal try fell far short.

It was a maddening finish to Fields’ frustrating night.

While he completed 17 of 29 passes for a career-high 291 yards with a touchdown and an interception, he was often forced to compensate for the Bears’ errors.

A snapshot of his challenge came into focus midway through the first quarter and gave him a rough idea of what to expect the rest of the night — and perhaps the rest of his Bears tenure.

Step 1 of this particular snafu was Jakeem Grant taking the kickoff from deep in his own end zone to the Bears’ 11-yard line rather than taking it at the 25. Grant has been with the team for only about a month, but it appears he has read his employee handbook thoroughly.

Left tackle Jason Peters compounded that problem with a false start on first down, which was a disheartening lapse from the most experienced player on the team.

What Fields did next, on first-and-15 from his own 6, was subtle but exactly the kind of course correction the Bears regularly need. As his protection faltered, he scrambled right for eight yards to make the situation manageable again at second-and-seven.

Then coach Matt Nagy burned one of his signature first-quarter timeouts, the Bears came out of that break in an illegal formation to lose another five yards and in the end they were punting from their own 15.

It was far from the only time the pieces around Fields let him down.

He propelled them back into the game with a 50-yard heave to Marquise Goodwin down the right sideline early in the third quarter for a rare red zone trip, then fired a fastball to tight end Jimmy Graham for a touchdown a few plays later. That score was nullified, though, by right guard James Daniels getting flagged for a low block.

Nearly every offensive lineman took his turn, whether it was Peters and right tackle Larry Borom letting pressure through, or center Sam Mustipher erasing a 15-yard pass into the red zone in the second quarter by running too far downfield as ineligible receiver.

Imagine the incredible frustration Fields endures to finally get the Bears’ wayward offense moving and reach the end zone, only to see seven points wiped out by penalty and suddenly he’s lining up for a second-and-16. Predictably, the Bears settled for a field goal that ultimately proved inconsequential in a XX-point defeat.

Would Fields be hindered by the same levels of incompetence had he slid a few more spots in the draft to the Patriots at No. 15? Almost certainly not. Mac Jones has played well for them, but there’s no denying his success has come largely from landing in such an advantageous situation.

On the surface this looked like a step back for Fields after a promising performance in the loss to the 49ers, but it’s not really a reversion. When his team goes against the better defenses in the NFL — the Steelers have allowed the seventh-fewest points, whereas the 49ers are 25th — the self-sabotage is more frequent and more flagrant.

And until the Bears fix those problems, ranging from Nagy’s mismanagement to general manager Ryan Pace’s misguided moves, the conversation around Fields is going to stay stuck in potential rather than moving on to actual production. There will be flashes, but nothing sustained.

They made the right call drafting Fields, but their nonstop dysfunction continues to undermine him.