 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Bears rookie Teven Jenkins inching closer to a return

Jenkins had back surgery in mid-August after the injury kept him from participating in a single training camp practice. 

By Patrick Finley
Teven Jenkins had back surgery in August.
Teven Jenkins had back surgery in August.
David Banks, AP Photos

PITTSBURGH — Rookie left tackle Teven Jenkins appears to be moving closer to returning from injured reserve. In the hours before Monday’s game at Heinz Field, he was put through a strenuous workout by trainer Jason Loscalzo. Friday, Jenkins was spotted running up the hill behind the practice field at Halas Hall.

Jenkins had back surgery in mid-August after the injury kept him from participating in a single training camp practice.

Two weeks ago, starting left tackle Jason Peters said he thought Jenkins would be “coming around in a couple more weeks.”

Last week, offensive line coach Juan Castillo said Jenkins had been working on his technique, albeit in slow motion, while out.

“It’s a muscle memory situation,” he said. “It’s no different than you … printing it instead of cursive. It makes a difference to your body.”

If the Bears return Jenkins to practice, he figures to take the full three weeks to get into game shape; after that point, the Bears need to decide whether to activate him or lose him for the season. It remains at least possible that he could play in a game before the end of the season.

The Bears traded up to draft Jenkins in the second round and, three days later, cut veteran Charles Leno. They were prepared to make Jenkins the opening day left tackle, despite the fact he played the spot rarely at Oklahoma State.

Desperate for a starter, the Bears signed Jason Peters, the 39-year-old veteran, in August. He’s made every start for them.

COVID list closed

For the first time since Oct. 14, the Bears don’t have a player left on the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list. The team took Germain Ifedi off the list Monday afternoon, though the tackle remains on IR with a knee injury.

Over the previous three weeks, the Bears put the following players on the list, be it because they tested positive or were close contacts of someone who did: outside linebacker Robert Quinn, tight end Jimmy Graham, tackle Elijah Wilkinson, inside linebacker Caleb Johnson and Williams.

Bears coach Matt Nagy and receivers coach Mike Furrey also missed time after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Next Up In Bears

The Latest

‘Belfast’: Kenneth Branagh makes a masterful memoir of his tumultuous Irish boyhood

Set during the Protestant-Catholic conflicts of the late 1960s, the film is both specific and universal, grand and intimate, sweetly romantic and shockingly violent.

By Richard Roeper

Chicago’s Asian population, fastest growing in city, is booming south of Chinatown — especially in former Daley stronghold

The 2020 census shows Asian Americans for the first time are the biggest ethnic or racial group in Bridgeport and are seeing big gains in many areas along Archer Avenue.

By Manny Ramos

Rebuilding I-290 could boost economy, reduce travel times and improve safety, new report says

The report, scheduled to be released Tuesday morning and shared exclusively in advance with the Chicago Sun-Times, said rebuilding the road, bridges over it and CTA Blue Line could create 22,000 jobs and reduce congestion by 56%.

By Madeline Kenney

12 shot Monday in Chicago

A man was found in East Garfield Park, with multiple gunshot wounds.

By Sun-Times Wire

Halas Intrigue Episode 194: Fields’ day and Marsh’s mistake

That was a wild — and disappointing — Monday night for the Bears.

By Sun-Times staff

Horoscope for Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021

By Georgia Nicols