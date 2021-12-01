Bears quarterback Justin Fields to practice Wednesday

Bears quarterback Justin Fields will practice Wednesday, coach Matt Nagy said, which leaves open the possibility he will return from injury in time for Sunday’s home game against the Cardinals.

Veteran Andy Dalton will get snaps with the starters Wednesday, Bears coach Matt Nagy said, though Fields will be the starter whenever he’s healthy.

Fields suffered cracked ribs in the third quarter against the Ravens, was removed from the game and did not return. With only four days between the Ravens game and the Thanksgiving contest against the Ravens, the Bears decided to start Andy Dalton.

Nagy wouldn’t say whether Fields would be a full participant or limited Wednesday. He said Fields “has done a great job staying mentally focused” in the last 10 days.

The Cardinals’ own quarterback, Kyler Murray, was in attendance during Wednesday’s practice. He hasn’t played since spraining his ankle Oct. 28 against the Packers. Backup quarterback Colt McCoy has been starting in his place.