 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Akiem Hicks ready for one last shot at rival Packers

‘I would challenge you to find another person on this team that has bled and fought and lived and died with this team the way that I have,’ Hicks said.

By Patrick Finley
Green Bay Packers v Chicago Bears
Bears defensive tackle Akiem Hicks rushes against the Packers in October.
Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Defensive tackle Akiem Hicks is staring down his final few weeks with the Bears.

He hesitates to say it out loud, but he speaks with a sense of finality. Hicks is in the final year of his contract, and the Bears have shown little interest in re-signing the 32-year-old.

“I’m going to revisit that in January, but what I can tell you now is, I’ve appreciated these last six years playing here in Chicago,” Hicks said Friday. “I would challenge you to find another person on this team that has bled and fought and lived and died with this team the way that I have. Whatever comes from that, I accept.

“But as far as right now, I’m just ready to play some more football.”

There’s no one he’d rather face Sunday than the rival Packers. And he will.

After a week in which he was limited in practice, Hicks expects to play for the first time since he sprained his ankle Nov. 8 against the Steelers.

He’s done this before. In October, he rushed back from a groin injury and played 41 percent of the Bears’ snaps against the Packers. He sacked Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, but his groin hurt even as he celebrated. In 2019, he returned from a grisly dislocated elbow to face his rivals. In both instances, Hicks admits he came back too soon. But the alternative was worse — missing the Packers game.

Rivalries have always had that effect on him. Playing at Del Campo High School in the Sacramento, Calif., area, he targeted El Camino and Bella Vista High Schools. At the University of Regina-Saskatchewan, it was the Calgary Dinos. With the Saints, it was the Falcons.

“No matter where you are,” he said, “you want to beat the bully down the street.”

Injuries have limited Hicks to only 53 percent of the Bears’ snaps this season. But his attitude toward a series that matters more to Bears fans than anything else is more impressive than any stat line he’s put up all year.

“They understand the magnitude of the rivalry,” coach Matt Nagy said. “And so Akiem has been somebody who — you’ve seen over his career — has been able to do everything he can to get out there and play.”

It would be easy for Hicks to protect himself and his future earnings — he wants to play three or four more years — by not returning to the field until he felt completely healthy. The Bears are 4-8, after all, and don’t have Hicks in their long-term plans.

That’s not how he’s wired, though.

“Never been one of those people,” he said. “I think that’s a particular class of person. I was paid to come here and do a job, and I take that very seriously. Not just paid, paid well. So when you step out on the field, you can’t hold anything back.

“When you’re in the locker room and you’re getting ready for the next game, the organization doesn’t deserve that — as well as my teammates. Everything that I can do and everything that’s in my power, it always gets done.”

He felt it against the Steelers — before he hurt his ankle.

“The first three quarters against Pittsburgh, you couldn’t find anybody hotter on the field,” he said. “People were getting hit, people were laying down. I know how to play this game at a high level.”

He didn’t finish the game. By the time the team plane landed in Chicago, Hicks’ ankle had swollen grotesquely. It wasn’t until two weeks ago that it went down, allowing Hicks to begin running.

Sitting out the games in between was “somewhat misery, somewhat very humbling” and “very frustrating,” he said. There’s nothing more maddening, he said, than watching his teammates on television.

“What I’ve broken it down to, though, is, that it’s a football life,” he said. “It’s part of the journey, some of these hurdles and some of these obstacles. Hopefully I’ll look back and remember all the good instead of some of the troubling times and the adversity.

“But I think even then I’ll be able to look at them and say, ‘It was a football life,’ you know?’”

His looming departure from the Bears is also part of that football life. Hicks tried to land a contract extension during training camp but was rebuffed.

“At first it hurt, and then I understood,” he said. “Ultimately, I respect the decisions that are made.”

It hurt then. It hurts now.

“The unfortunate reality of our business sometimes,” he said, “is that no matter what you do, no matter what situation you put yourself in, all good things come to an end.”

Next Up In Bears

The Latest

Bears notebook: Allen Robinson good to go, Akiem Hicks expected to play vs. Packers

Robinson (hamstring) and Hicks (ankle) both have missed the last three games. Running back David Montgomery also cleared to play after missing practice Thursday with multiple injuries.

By Mark Potash

CPD sergeant’s year-long battle with COVID-19 brightens with ‘Copa Carnivale’ celebration led by sister Susana Mendoza

Chicago Police Sgt. Joaquin Mendoza thought he wasn’t going to live to see his 57th birthday after he spent more than 2 months in the hospital. But he not only survived but was the toast of honor at a party last month in the West Loop emceed by the Illinois state comptroller.

By Michael Sneed

Anti-vaxxers are even more wound up than anti-taxers

Not only did Rep. Jonathan Carroll’s bill to cut off COVID-related health insurance benefits for the unvaccinated predictably stir up a rabble, he rewarded threats of violence with a win.

By Rich Miller

New Ravenswood sculpture doubles as pollinator, bringing eco-diversity to a manufacturing hub

The "Pollinator Habitat" was one of four sculptures commissioned for the new sculpture garden in Ravenswood’s industrial corridor.

By Sneha Dey

Man suspected of double murder in Riverside has been arrested in Massachusetts

Jeremy Lane, 38, and 31-year-old Tiata Johnson were found fatally shot in an apartment in Riverside on Nov. 13.

By Sun-Times Wire

$19,000 raised for food cart vendor who was beaten, robbed

High school junior Brenda Correa, with the help of Belmont-Cragin United, started the GoFundMe campaign to make up what Gonzalo Garcia lost when he was attacked.

By Clare Spaulding