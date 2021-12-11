Bears rule out Akiem Hicks for Packers game

The Bears ruled out defensive tackle Akiem Hicks on Saturday, almost 24 hours after the emotional leader of the defense said the plan was for him to play Sunday night against the Packers.

Hicks sprained his ankle late in the Bears’ Nov. 8 loss to the Steelers. He had not practiced since the injury before being limited on Wednesday. He had the same designation Thursday and was a full participant in Friday’s light practice. He was ruled questionable for the rivalry game on Friday.

It wasn’t until last week that the swelling in Hicks’ ankle reduced enough for him to run.

Hicks rushed back from a groin injury to face the Packers earlier this season. Two years ago, he returned from a dislocated elbow to play the Packers.

“Beating the guy across town — you like to have bragging right,” he said Friday. “You like to be able to talk trash. That’s what we play sports for, to compete and have fun.”

In the final year of his contract, Hicks is headed for free agency and will likely sign elsewhere this off-season.

The Bears also ruled out safety Teez Tabor with an illness and promoted rookie outside linebacker Charles Snowden from the practice squad.