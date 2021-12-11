 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Bears rule out Akiem Hicks for Packers game

Hicks sprained his ankle late in the Bears’ Nov.  8 loss to the Steelers.

By Patrick Finley
Chicago Bears defensive end Akiem Hicks looks at the score board during the second half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) ORG XMIT: OTKNH701
Chicago Bears defensive end Akiem Hicks looks at the score board during the second half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) ORG XMIT: OTKNH701
Nam Y. Huh, AP Photos

The Bears ruled out defensive tackle Akiem Hicks on Saturday, almost 24 hours after the emotional leader of the defense said the plan was for him to play Sunday night against the Packers.

Hicks sprained his ankle late in the Bears’ Nov. 8 loss to the Steelers. He had not practiced since the injury before being limited on Wednesday. He had the same designation Thursday and was a full participant in Friday’s light practice. He was ruled questionable for the rivalry game on Friday.

It wasn’t until last week that the swelling in Hicks’ ankle reduced enough for him to run.

Hicks rushed back from a groin injury to face the Packers earlier this season. Two years ago, he returned from a dislocated elbow to play the Packers.

“Beating the guy across town — you like to have bragging right,” he said Friday. “You like to be able to talk trash. That’s what we play sports for, to compete and have fun.”

In the final year of his contract, Hicks is headed for free agency and will likely sign elsewhere this off-season.

The Bears also ruled out safety Teez Tabor with an illness and promoted rookie outside linebacker Charles Snowden from the practice squad.

Next Up In Bears

The Latest

No bail for off-duty Chicago police officer charged with killing mother of his child

Pierre Tyler and Andris Wofford and had one prior documented domestic dispute, but charges were never filed in that case, prosecutors said.

By Jermaine Nolen

Team Rose Classic live updates

Keep up with the action from all six games at Mount Carmel on Saturday.

By Michael O'Brien

‘Robbie Buckets’ does it again as Oak Forest takes down Lane

There is a universal appreciation for Robbie Avila’s game that is uncommon. Opposing coaches, referees and fans marvel at the way Oak Forest’s 6-8 senior plays basketball.

By Michael O'Brien

Blackhawks notebook: Philipp Kurashev hoping for December turnaround

Kurashev feels rejuvenated by a brief AHL stint and ready to make more impact with the Hawks moving forward.

By Ben Pope

Devastating tornadoes rip through southern Illinois, 4 other states; at least 70 feared dead in Kentucky

The powerful storm system killed at least one person at an Amazon facility in downstate Edwardsville.

By Bruce Schreiner | Associated Press and Jim Salter | Associated Press

Ex-Bears WR Josh Bellamy sentenced to 3 years in prison

Bellamy, who played for the Bears from 2014-18, admitted being part of a scheme to defraud the government of pandemic relief funds — illegally obtaining a $1.2 million PPP loan for personal use.

By Mark Potash