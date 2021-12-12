Bears’ inactives: WR Allen Robinson returns vs. Packers after 3-game absence

The Bears are getting top wide receiver Allen Robinson back against the Packers tonight, and he’ll try to salvage his season over the final five games.

Robinson, who was out the last three games with a hamstring injury, has just 30 catches for 339 yards and a touchdown this season. He topped 1,100 yards each of the last two seasons.

Quarterback Justin Fields also is returning from an injury after missing two games with cracked ribs and will be backed up by third-stringer Nick Foles. The Bears ruled out No. 2 quarterback Andy Dalton with an injured non-throwing hand.

The Bears traded a fourth-round pick for Foles in 2020 and signed him to a three-year, $24 million contract, but he has had a rocky run with them.

He lost the preseason quarterback competition to Mitch Trubisky last season, then replaced him in Week 3, then was benched late in the season. He has been active occasionally, but has not played a snap this season.

Here are the Bears’ inactives:



QB Andy Dalton

RB Ryan Nall

TE Jesper Horsted

WR Marquise Goodwin



DT Akiem Hicks

DB Teez Tabor