Bears’ Jakeem Grant scores NFL’s first punt return TD of season

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Bears return man Jakeem Grant, who’s been pressed into action as a receiver the past few weeks, took a shovel pass from Justin Fields, running right to left, and ran 46 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter Sunday night at Lambeau FIeld.

Per NFL NextGen Stats, he ran 20.86 miles per hour at his fastest point during the touchdown. That’s the fastest any Bears player has run on a play from scrimmage this season.

Yards After Catch: 50

Expected YAC: 17

That wasn’t even the most remarkable Grant moment of the half, though. With 1:54 to play, he returned a punt 97 yards, catching the ball at the 3, probing right and then cutting back left and sprinting up the sideline. It was the first punt return for a touchdown by any player in the NFL all season.

It was also the longest punt return score by any Bears player — including Devin Hester — since 1960.