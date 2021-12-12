 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

3 takeaways from Bears’ 45-30 loss to Packers: WR Davante Adams owns them, too

Plus, a look at a brutal penalty and Robert Quinn’s magnificent bounce-back.

By Jason Lieser
Adams had 10 catches for 121 yards and two touchdowns against the Bears.
Getty

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Bears were in position to pull off one of the great upsets of the season, but it fell apart in the second half Sunday night against the Packers, and they lost 45-30 at Lambeau Field.

Beyond Aaron Rodgers lighting up the Bears’ defense again and Justin Fields coming back from cracked ribs, here are the key things to know about the game:

Gift taken away

Trailing by 11 points, the Bears caught an incredible break with 13:31 left when Packers returner Amari Rodgers muffed a punt that bounced right into Damien Williams’ hands for an easy recovery. The Bears would have had the ball at the Packers’ 20-yard line, but it was negated by cornerback Kindle Vildor being flagged for running out of bounds in coverage.

Quinn’s dominance

Bears outside linebacker Robert Quinn continues to put together an incredible bounce-back season after he was one of the most disappointing players on the roster in 2020. He had two sacks against the Packers, pushing his season total to 14 — the second-highest of his career and third-best in franchise history.

Adams romps

Perhaps Rodgers does own the Bears, but if he does, receiver Davante Adams has a share. Adams had 10 catches for 121 yards and two touchdowns Sunday. It was his 16th career game against the Bears; he pushed his all-time numbers against them to 81 catches for 1,024 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Next Up In Bears

The Latest

Bears rookie Teven Jenkins struggles in first look at left tackle

He was flagged for holding Preston Smith in the third quarter but still allowed him to sack Justin Fields, forcing a fumble that gave the Packers the ball. They scored the next play.

By Patrick Finley

Aaron Rodgers still has the Bears in his grasp

Shaking off some early pressure from the Bears’ defense, Rodgers was typically dominant — throwing for 341 yards and four touchdowns — to lead the Packers to a 45-30 victory.

By Mark Potash

A fun game, but, yes, Aaron Rodgers still owns Bears

He throws four touchdown passes in the Packers’ 45-30 victory.

By Rick Morrissey

Bears, Matt Nagy prove explosive second quarter to be a mere false start

For 15 minutes Sunday night, the Bears were everything coach Matt Nagy had promised they’d be over the last four years.

By Patrick Finley

QB Justin Fields’ progress matters more to Bears than 45-30 loss to Packers

In his return from three cracked ribs, Fields continued showing signs that he’s on the rise. And with this season already lost, that’s the most important thing for the Bears.

By Jason Lieser

Michael O’Brien’s high school basketball rankings for Dec. 12, 2021

Bloom is back and in the top ten, and two teams make their season debuts in the rankings.

By Michael O'Brien