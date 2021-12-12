3 takeaways from Bears’ 45-30 loss to Packers: WR Davante Adams owns them, too

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Bears were in position to pull off one of the great upsets of the season, but it fell apart in the second half Sunday night against the Packers, and they lost 45-30 at Lambeau Field.

Beyond Aaron Rodgers lighting up the Bears’ defense again and Justin Fields coming back from cracked ribs, here are the key things to know about the game:

Gift taken away

Trailing by 11 points, the Bears caught an incredible break with 13:31 left when Packers returner Amari Rodgers muffed a punt that bounced right into Damien Williams’ hands for an easy recovery. The Bears would have had the ball at the Packers’ 20-yard line, but it was negated by cornerback Kindle Vildor being flagged for running out of bounds in coverage.

Quinn’s dominance

Bears outside linebacker Robert Quinn continues to put together an incredible bounce-back season after he was one of the most disappointing players on the roster in 2020. He had two sacks against the Packers, pushing his season total to 14 — the second-highest of his career and third-best in franchise history.

Adams romps

Perhaps Rodgers does own the Bears, but if he does, receiver Davante Adams has a share. Adams had 10 catches for 121 yards and two touchdowns Sunday. It was his 16th career game against the Bears; he pushed his all-time numbers against them to 81 catches for 1,024 yards and 10 touchdowns.