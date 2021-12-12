Bears QB Justin Fields’ ribs fine, but he injures non-throwing hand in loss to Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields returned Sunday after missing two starts because of three cracked ribs and felt fine in that regard. But he suffered a new injury during the 45-30 loss to the Packers.

Fields hurt his left (non-throwing) hand and had x-rays on it because of swelling, but indicated it was not a major issue.

“My hand is just swollen a little bit,” he said.

He completed 18 of 33 passes for 224 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions, as well as running nine times for 74 yards in his return. He said he was in pain because of the rib injury throughout the game — he described it as “bearable” — and did feel limitations from it on certain throws.

“In the back of my head, just trying to stay protected and not take any hits, of course,” Fields said. “I think there was one sack where I just kinda fell down because I wasn’t trying to take a major hit.”

Bears No. 2 quarterback Andy Dalton was out because of an injured non-throwing hand, leaving Nick Foles as Fields’ backup.