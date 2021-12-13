Bears to monitor Roquan Smith’s reinjured hamstring

Bears inside linebacker aggravated the same hamstring injury Sunday that took him out of the Lions game on Thanksgiving, coach Matt Nagy said Monday.

“We’ll keep an eye on it,” Nagy said. “But he just felt something there — so we want to be smart.”

Smith was as active as ever at Lambeau Field. Playing 72 percent of the Bears’ defensive snaps, he tied for the team lead with nine tackles before leaving Sunday’s game.

Smith recovered quickly after the Lions game, appearing in practice only eight days after getting hurt and playing against the Cardinals two days after that. He led the Bears with eight tackles against The Cardinals.

Safety DeAndre Houston-Carson’s season is over, Nagy said, after he broke his forearm. He’ll be put on injured reserve.

Bears cornerback Xavier Crawford is in the concussion protocol after getting hit by his own player, safety Eddie Jackson, while trying to play coverage Sunday night. Nose tackle Khyiris Tonga left the game with a stinger.

Quarterback Andy Dalton, who didn’t practice last week or suit up Sunday because of a left hand injury, is still dealing with soreness. He’ll be backup whenever he returns.

“We’ll just continue to monitor throughout this week and see where he’s at with the swelling and pain,” Nagy said.

Edwards to reserve/COVID list

The NFL had 37 players test positive for COVID-19 on Monday. Mario Edwards Jr. was one of them.

The Bears put the defensive end on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday. Edwards is unvaccinated, meaning that he must sit for 10 days — and miss Monday night’s game against the Vikings.

Edwards played 19 snaps Sunday night. He has 1 ½ sacks this season, all in Week against the Browns.

Edwards joins offensive tackle Elijah Wilkinson, who is also unvaccinated, on the list. Wilkinson was put on the list Nov. 26 and has yet to return to the active roster.

Hicks closer

Despite Akiem Hicks saying his plan was to try to play Sunday against the Packers, the Bears ruled out the defensive tackle Saturday afternoon. Hicks hasn’t played since spraining his ankle Nov. 8 in Pittsburgh.

Nagy said the team had to weigh using up a roster spot despite not knowing exactly how Hicks would feel — and how much he could have played. Nagy said Hicks could return Monday night to face the Vikings.

“We’re really close … ” he said. “Now hopefully we can be closer this week.”

