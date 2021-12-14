Bears add 3 more to reserve/COVID-19 list

The Bears added three more players to the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list, bringing their total to four in two days as the league deals with another wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Nose tackle Eddie Goldman, who is unvaccinated, was put on the list Tuesday. So were two vaccinated players: starting cornerback Artie Burns and reserve outside linebacker Sam Kamara.

On Monday, the Bears put unvaccinated defensive end Mario Edwards Jr. on the list. Offensive tackle Elijah Wilkinson, another unvaccinated player, has been on it since late November.

Unvaccinated players who test positive must sit out for 10 days. If unvaccinated players are ruled close contacts, they must sit for five.

The Bears next play Monday night against the Vikings.

The NFL has faced an onslaught of positive tests over the past two days. Monday alone, 37 players league-wide were put on the list. ESPN reported that at least 25 would be added Tuesday.

In the face of a new wave, the NFL the NFL sent a memo to all teams late Monday requiring all players, coaches and staffers to receive a booster vaccine by Dec. 27. As of Dec. 2, 94.4 percent of all NFL players were vaccinated. Coaches are required to be vaccinated.