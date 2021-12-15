Bears RT Larry Borom in question vs. Vikings after going on reserve/COVID-19 list

Bears rookie right tackle Larry Borom, a rare bright spot this season, faces the possibility of missing the game against the Vikings on Monday after testing positive for the coronavirus. The Bears put him on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday.

Borom, who is vaccinated, must test negative twice to play again. Those negative results have to be 24 hours apart, so he needs the first one by Sunday.

That’s brutal for the Bears, who were already uncertain whether they would have starting left tackle Jason Peters. He exited the Packers game Sunday with an ankle injury and was replaced by rookie Teven Jenkins, who struggled.

Bears coach Matt Nagy said Monday he was considering moving Jenkins to right tackle, where he played at Oklahoma State, and playing Borom in Peters’ spot. Now, he’ll weigh the possibility of Jenkins and either Lachavious Simmons or utility man Alex Bars starting at offensive tackle against a Vikings defense that leads the NFL in sacks.

The Bears opened the season with Germain Ifedi at right tackle, but he has been out since Week 5 with a knee injury. They also have Elijah Wilkinson as a backup tackle, but he’s on the reserve/COVID-19 list as well.