 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Between prime-time games, Justin Fields navigating a new practice routine

The most challenging game week of Justin Fields’ Bears career began on NBC and will end on ESPN. In between his two prime-time games, the Bears’ rookie quarterback might not throw a single full-speed pass.

By Patrick Finley
Chicago Bears v Green Bay Packers
Justin Fields runs to the sideline against the Packers.
Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The most challenging game week of Justin Fields’ Bears career began on NBC and will end on ESPN.

In between his two prime-time games, the Bears’ rookie quarterback might not throw a single full-speed pass. With their roster decimated by coronavirus cases, the Bears changed Thursday’s practice to a walkthrough and figure to do the same the rest of the week.

The Bears have said all year that Fields’ improvement comes from one practice to another. That doesn’t apply to walkthroughs.

“You can walk through it,” Fields said, “but it’s not the same without repping it live.”

He could have it worse. No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence, with whom Fields has competed since their high school days in Georgia, spent his Wednesday saying that Jaguars “can’t always be in the headlines” for negative reasons. Later that night, his coach, Urban Meyer, was fired.

By that comparison — and perhaps only by that comparison — the Bears’ current coronavirus drama seems small. Otherwise, the circumstances of the outbreak will challenge a rookie who needs as many practice reps as he can get.

As he grows into a leadership role, Fields vowed to stay focused — and keep what teammates are still healthy engaged each day this week.

“At the end of the day we’re all grown men, we’re all here for one reason — and that’s to win games,” he said. “So if guys can’t lock in for a walkthrough that’s on them at the end of the day. And, you know, it’s partly my job to make sure that other guys around me are locked in and taking the walkthrough seriously.”

No Bears player has more at stake over the next four weeks. Playing through cracked ribs, Fields is out to set the tone for next season — and, along the way, impress the Bears’ next head coach, wherever he may be.

“I didn’t really have expectations coming into the season,” he said. “I’m taking it day by day. You know I didn’t put a number on how many touchdown passes I was supposed to have, this and that. I’m just playing every day, day by day, not worrying about the future, not worrying about the past.”

Fields’ goals are simple — “Just continue to get better,” he said — even as measuring it is complicated. His statistics are concerning: his 69.3 passer rating ranks 35th out of the 38 quarterbacks with at least 200 pass attempts this season. Two of the three players below him, though, are fellow rookies — the Jets’ Zach Wilson and Lawrence. All three rookies have won only two games apiece as a starter.

Only three quarterbacks in the NFL have more rushing yards than Fields’ 385, though. He said he’s seeing the field well. He feels more comfortable with each start, which Fields called an important measurement of his progress.

“Seeing how you play,” he said. “Not really how you play, but seeing how you feel when you’re actually out on the field — like, how comfortable do you feel running these plays? And literally every week I feel more and more comfortable just with the whole dynamic of the play, knowing where all my answers are and stuff like that.

“So I think each week I’m getting more comfortable back there, and kinda taking it slowly.”

Not having full practices this week will only slow it down further.

“Just continue to get better,” he said. “Build each and every game and build into the offseason. Just get better every game.”

Next Up In Bears

The Latest

Gunfire in one of Chicago’s deadliest neighborhoods kills aspiring videographer — and city marks 800th murder of the year

Crossing that deadly mark was common in the 1990s but has been rare since then. Murders have been increasing in the city for two straight years now.

By David Struett

CDC panel recommends Pfizer, Moderna vaccines over J&J shot

Clotting problems have caused nine confirmed deaths after J&J vaccinations — while the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines don’t come with that risk and also appear to be more effective, advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

By Associated Press

Ex-Jeffrey Epstein worker says she ‘never’ saw misconduct by Ghislaine Maxwell

Cimberly Espinosa, the first defense witness, told a jury she was Maxwell’s assistant at Epstein’s New York City office on Madison Avenue from 1996 to 2002.

By Associated Press

Next man up? Bears searching for healthy bodies at OT vs. Vikings’ sack attack

With LT Jason Peters likely out with a high ankle sprain, rookie Teven Jenkins could get his first NFL start — but he missed practice Thursday with an illness. RTs Larry Borom and Elijah Wilkinson are on the COVID-19 list. The good news? RT Germain Ifedi practiced for the first time in 10 weeks.

By Mark Potash

Minnesota cop’s ex-chief: ‘I saw no violation’ of policy by officer

Tim Gannon resigned two days after the shooting of Daunte Wright, saying he believed he had to quit "because I would not immediately fire Kim Potter." Potter resigned the same day.

By Associated Press

Halas Intrigue Episode 203: The Global Pandemic Episode

Coronavirus infections are on the rise across pro and college sports, and the Bears are especially hard hit.

By Sun-Times staff