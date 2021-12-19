Bears vs. Vikings — What To Watch 4

KEY MATCHUP

A week after going toe-to-toe with Packers wide receiver extraordinaire Davante Adams, Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson gets another major challenge against Vikings emerging star Justin Jefferson in a battle of second-year players.

Jefferson, who was a second-team All-Pro selection as a rookie last year when had had 88 receptions for 1,400 yards (15.9 avg.) and seven touchdowns, has been even better this season — 85 receptions for 1,288 yards (15.2 avg.) and eight touchdowns in just 13 games.

Jefferson has had 140 or more receiving yards in three of his last five games — nine catches for 143 yards and a touchdown against the Chargers; eight catches for 169 yards and two touchdowns against the Packers; and 11 catches for 182 yards and a touchdown against the Lions.

Jefferson had eight receptions for 135 yards against the Bears at Soldier Field in his only match-up with Johnson last season (Johnson missed the re-match with a shoulder injury). But with Kyle Fuller in Denver, Johnson has emerged as a player who shadows the other team’s top receiver. So the battle is on.

TRENDING

As much as Matt Nagy has struggled to beat the Packers in his four seasons (1-7), he’s had much better success against the Vikings (5-1).

The Bears shut down Vikings running back Dalvin Cook in the first three of those victories — 34 carries for 86 yards (2.5 avg.) They lost their grip on Cook last year, though — Cook had 30 carries for 96 yards in the 19-13 victory at Soldier Field and finally broke out with 24 carries for 132 yards and a touchdown in a 33-27 Bears victory at U.S. Bank Stadium.

PLAYER TO WATCH

Bears rookie Teven Jenkins is expected to get his first NFL start in place of injured left tackle Jason Peters. Jenkins, a second-round pick who was slated to be the starting left tackle before undergoing back surgery in August, replaced Peters in the first quarter against the Packers last week and had four penalties and allowed a strip-sack of Justin Fields that led to a turnover.

Jenkins has more advanced notice this week — though the Bears did not practice live because of a coronavirus outbreak — and will be playing at home. The Vikings lead the NFL in sacks with 41, but also are 29th in total defense, 27th in rushing defense and 25th in passing defense, so there’s also opportunity for success.

X-FACTOR

The Bears have had a difficult week with 13 players and all three coordinators in coronavirus protocol. Wide receiver Allen Robinson, safety Eddie Jackson and right tackle Larry Borom are among the players on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The Vikings have their own issues — starting cornerback Bashaud Breeland was waived Saturday after a verbal altercation with coaches and teammates — but didn’t have nearly the tumult the Bears have had to deal with this week.