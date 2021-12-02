Bears OLB Robert Quinn named NFC Defensive Player of the Month

Robert Quinn is in the middle of a resurgent season — and the NFL is noticing.

Thursday, the Bears outside linebacker was named NFC Defensive Player of the Month for November. Playing in only three games last month, Quinn still recorded 5 1⁄ 2 sacks — half his season total. He had 3 1⁄ 2 sacks against the Ravens, coming one sack short of the single-game franchise record set by Richard Dent in 1987.

In his 11th season, Quinn had never won a month award — until now. He’s the third defensive player to win the award under coach Matt Nagy. Both outside linebacker Khalil Mack and safety Eddie Jackson won the awards in 2018.

The Bears posted two weekly special teams nods since: returner Cordarrelle Patterson in 2019 and kicker Cairo Santos last season.

Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson received the offensive award Thursday, while Eagles kicker Jake Elliott — a Lyons Township High School alum — got the special teams nod.