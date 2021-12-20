 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Ref Scott Novak: Bears coach Matt Nagy ‘crosses line’ with ‘inappropriate language’

Back judge Terrence Miles flagged Nagy for unsportsmanlike conduct amid their argument over Miles’ call against safety Deon Bush for unnecessary roughness.

By Jason Lieser
Nagy and the Bears lost 17-9 to the Vikings on Monday.
Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

The Bears’ Matt Nagy became the first NFL coach this season to get flagged for an interaction with an official. He got an unsportsmanlike-conduct penalty between the first and second quarters because he “[crossed] a line” by using “inappropriate language” toward back judge Terrence Miles, according to referee Scott Novak.

“I won’t repeat what was said, but when it crosses a line and it’s inappropriate, then that’s when we throw a flag,” Novak said after the Bears’ 17-9 loss to the Vikings on Monday.

He said they didn’t give Nagy a warning before he went too far.

“It’s tough to warn because we don’t know where the conversation is going,” Novak said. “So if it ends up going in that direction and it gets to where we need to throw a flag, we throw it.”

Nagy became irate after Miles flagged Bears safety Deon Bush for unnecessary roughness while breaking up a downfield pass on third-and-seven against Vikings tight end Tyler Conklin. The penalty gave the Vikings a fresh set of downs at the Bears’ 35-yard line, and they went on to kick a field goal for a 10-0 lead.

Novak added that the call against Bush was correct because it is irrelevant that Bush was going for the ball when he hit Conklin’s head.

“With a defenseless receiver, the defender is always responsible for avoiding any illegal contact or illegal act,” Novak said. “When he makes contact with the head, even if he’s going for the ball, it’s still a foul. If he’s attempting to dislodge the ball, or intercept, he still cannot make illegal contact, forcibly, to the offensive [player’s head], since he’s defenseless.”

Next Up In Bears

The Latest

Monday’s high school basketball scores

All the scores from around the area.

By Michael O'Brien

Three takeaways from Bears-Vikings game

Pressed into action Monday, cornerback Thomas Graham Jr. might have been the brightest spot in a bad situation.

By Patrick Finley

COVID-19 issues force DePaul to forfeit game against Seton Hall

The Blue Demons haven’t played since beating UIC on Dec. 14, and the hiatus will last until at least Dec. 29 at Butler.

By Associated Press

Next men up in Bears’ secondary get job done

With rookie Thomas Graham playing a starring role and back-ups Kindle Vildor, Deon Bush, Teez Tabor and Marqui Christian making plays, the Bears’ makeshift defensive backfield held Justin Jefferson to four catches for 47 yards and Kirk Cousins to 87 passing yards.

By Mark Potash

Justin Fields, short-handed Bears shut down by Vikings

He’s shown flashes of being special — but not special enough to overcome the circumstances of the Bears’ season. And not often enough, either

By Patrick Finley

Matt Nagy’s unsportsmanlike penalty reflects ongoing exasperation as Vikings beat Bears 17-9

There are always questionable calls in NFL games. This one sent Nagy over the edge because he knows how thin his margin for error is.

By Jason Lieser