Three takeaways from Bears-Vikings game

Pressed into action Monday, cornerback Thomas Graham Jr. might have been the brightest spot in a bad situation.

By Patrick Finley
The Bears’ Teven Jenkins blocks the Vikings’ D.J. Wonnum during the second quarter Monday.
Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Three takeaways from Monday’s Bears loss:

Jenkins flags

In the first significant playing time of his career last week, rookie left tackle Teven Jenkins committed two false starts and two holding penalties at Lambeau Field. Three of the four — all but one hold — were accepted by the Packers.

Monday night, he added three more: a hold on the first play of the game, a third-and-1 false start in the second quarter — in which he actually lined up on the right side before being corrected — and an unsportsmanlike flag in the third. He scrapped with a defender after quarterback Justin Fields was hit out of bounds.

Graham crackles

For all the Bears’ struggles at cornerback this season — they benched Kindle Vildor for Artie Burns and watched starting slot corner Duke Shelley head to injured reserve — it was curious that Thomas Graham Jr. never earned a promotion from the practice squad. Graham, after all, was a sixth-round pick this year.

Pressed into action Monday, Graham might have been the brightest spot in a bad situation. He was credited with seven tackles and three passes defensed. He’s undoubtedly earned another chance to play next week, regardless of the health of his teammates.

Cairo misses

Cairo Santos’ 49-yard field goal in the final minute of the first half was blocked by defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson’s thumb and landed harmlessly in the end zone. It was the second kick of 40-49 yards he’s missed in the last five tries — the other being a 40-yarder he pushed left in Week 11 vs. the Ravens.

