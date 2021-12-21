Bears DT Akiem Hicks says goodbye to Chicago, just in case

It has been an incredible run for defensive tackle Akiem Hicks with the Bears. He turned his career around when he joined the team in 2016 and became one of their best defensive players in recent history.

And now, he sees the end possibly coming.

Hicks said his potential exit as a free agent at the end of this season was in his mind during the Bears’ 17-9 loss to the Vikings on Monday.

“I don’t know what’s gonna happen,” he said. “I just know that I’ve got games to play and if I do end up leaving, I’ll miss it here. I truly love my time.”

It was with that sentiment that he celebrated his first-quarter sack of Kirk Cousins by pointing exuberantly at the crowd.

“I was pointing to the people that cheer for me, the people that love me, the people that love how I play the game,” Hicks said. “I was pointing at them, letting them know I appreciate them from my time. They’re always yelling my name. I wanted to show some love back.”

Hicks, 32, is in the final season of a four-year, $48 million contract. He has actively sought an extension, but those talks with the Bears have been unproductive.

The Bears have one home game remaining in Week 17 against the Giants.