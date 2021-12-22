Bears return 2 starters from reserve/COVID-19 list

The Bears got three players — two starters — back from the reserve/COVID-19 list. And, in a sign that the coronavirus isn’t done running its way through the roster, put another player on it.

Safety Eddie Jackson and rookie right tackle Larry Borom, who both missed Monday night’s game against the Vikings after getting the coronavirus last week, were activated. So was practice squad outside linebacker Sam Kamara.

Tight end Jesper Horsted, who caught a touchdown as time expired in the 17-9 loss at Soldier Field on Sunday, was put on the reserve/COVID-19 list. He is vaccinated.

The Bears are still practicing without offensive coordinator Bill Lazor and special teams coordinator Chris Tabor. Both tested positive early last week. Bears head coach Matt Nagy said he expects them to return soon. Defensive coordinator Sean Desai, who tested positive last week, was cleared in time for the game.

Borom figures to regain his starting job after Germain Ifedi returned from injured reserve to play right tackle against the Vikings.