Bears QB Justin Fields has ankle injury

Bears quarterback Justin Fields has an ankle injury and will be limited in the team’s indoor walk-through Wednesday, coach Matt Nagy said.

Fields hurt his ankle in the second quarter Monday and first alerted the team of the injury Tuesday. The rookie quarterback said it felt better Wednesday.

Nagy said he doesn’t believe that Fields’ injury will prevent him from playing Sunday against the Seahawks. Asked the same question, Fields was more practical, saying he was just focused on it feeling better each day.

“I tweaked it in the second quarter but when you’re playing in the game, you got a bunch of adrenaline going on and stuff,” he said. “So, that’s when I first felt it but I was still good enough to play through it. Of course, it got worse after the game and the next morning. But it felt better this morning. ...

“I mean, right now, I’m expected to play, but it’s really day-by-day.”

The Bears are holding a walk-through Wednesday because they’re on a short week. In that sense, Fields’ limited designation won’t cause him to miss much activity.

“It’s a mental day right now for all the guys anyway,” Nagy said. “So I just wanted to bring [Fields’ injury] up. And we’re just gonna be smart and protect him with that.”

With Andy Dalton on the reserve/COVID-19 list, Nick Foles is the second-stringer.