Bears notebook: Justin Fields takes a step back; Akiem Hicks on COVID-19 list

Fields, nursing an ankle injury he suffered against the Vikings, did not practice Thursday after being limited Wednesday — putting his status for Sunday’s game against the Seahawks in doubt.

By Mark Potash
Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) gained 35 yards on seven carries (5.0 avg.) against the Vikings on Monday night at Soldier Field.
Nam Y. Huh/AP Photos

Bears quarterback Justin Fields did not practice Thursday after being limited in Wednesday’s practice — a step back in his recovery from an ankle injury he suffered against the Vikings, putting his status for Sunday’s game against the Seahawks further in doubt.

Andy Dalton returned from the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday and practiced in full. He would start if Fields is not able to play.

Defensive end Akiem Hicks was put on the reserve/COVID-19 list, putting his status for Sunday’s game in doubt. With Dalton and defensive end Mario Edwards being activated Thursday, the Bears have 10 players on the reserve/COVID-19 list, including wide receiver Allen Robinson, cornerback Jaylon Johnson, safety Tashaun Gipson and defensive lineman Bilal Nichols.

Left tackle Jason Peters (high ankle sprain), wide receiver/kick returner Jakeem Grant (concussion) and cornerback Xavier Crawford (concussion) did not practice. Wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (foot), who was limited Wednesday, had full participation Thursday.

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson also is nursing a bum ankle, but had full participation in practice Thursday and is expected to start against the Bears.

Wilson “got smashed up a little bit” on a sack against the Rams on Tuesday night. But on a short week, the injury could be a factor.

“I’m feeling good, trying to get better every way with it,” Wilson told reporters in Seattle on Thursday. “I’m working 24/7 around the clock with it. I was at walk-through and practice [Thursday], so I’m feeling good.”

Lazor, Tabor return

Offensive coordinator Bill Lazor and special teams coordinator Chris Tabor were cleared from coronavirus protocol to return to Halas Hall this week. Both did not work the Vikings game on Monday night.

“It was tough,” Tabor said. “Sometimes it’s tough [watching on television] because of the camera shots that they put. The kick return that Herbs [Khalil Herbert] knocks out to the 30 — it’s kind of on top there, so you can’t really see what’s taking place.

“That makes it hard, but I thought coach [Brian] Ginn did a great job. Those guys that had to step up and got opportunities to play for the first time did a nice job, so I was really fired up for those guys. And, obviously, it’s not an experience that I want to go through again.”

A low blow

Cornerback Teez Tabor was called for a low block penalty when he cut in front of Vikings tackle Brian O’Neill while tackling running back Dalvin Cook in the third quarter. It turned a fourth-and-13 at the Vikings 20-yard-line into a first-and-10 at their 35. So instead of punting, the Vikings completed a 12-play, 77-yard touchdown drive for a 17-3 lead.

It appeared that Tabor was penalized for playing football. He wasn’t blocking, he was tackling.

“I thought he did a tremendous job of taking a shot and making a tackle,” Bears defensive coordinator Sean Desai said. “He avoided the o-lineman and didn’t hit him low. I understand the safety part of it — I’m all for the player-safety part of it. But he didn’t hit him. So I’ve got to do a better job of maybe taking his target-point a little bit higher as he goes and takes his shot. And I’ll do that.”

