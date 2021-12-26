Bears’ inactives vs. Seahawks: QB Justin Fields out

SEATTLE — Rookie quarterback Justin Fields won’t be even an emergency option for the Bears on Sunday after the team ruled him inactive 90 minutes before their game against the Seahawks.

Fields hurt his ankle in the second quarter of the Bears’ 17-9 loss to the Vikings on Monday. While he finished the game, the injury got worse overnight and he was unable to practice Thursday or Friday.

Bears coach Matt Nagy said Friday the plan was to start Foles, but he wanted to see if Fields was healthy enough to be an “emergency” option as Foles’ backup. The alternative was going with practice squad quarterback Ryan Willis as the backup, and he was hesitant do that because Willis has been with the team for only a week.

Willis, though, was promoted to the Bears’ active roster on Saturday — an indication he’d be the backup.

Sunday will be Foles’ first game action since getting some mop-up duty behind Mitch Trubisky against the Jaguars nearly a year ago. Foles replaced Trubisky in Week 3 last season and led an impressive comeback against the Falcons, but the Bears went back to Trubisky in Week 12.

Quarterback Andy Dalton is inactive because of a groin injury.

Others who will be out include returner/receiver Jakeem Grant [concussion], cornerback Xavier Crawford [concussion], tackle Jason Peters [ankle] and offensive lineman Lachavious Simmons.