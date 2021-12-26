Nick Foles leads Bears to 25-24 comeback win over Seahawks

SEATTLE — The Bears pulled off a late escape to beat the Seahawks 25-24 on a touchdown and two-point conversion at Lumen Field.

They never led until that point, when third-string quarterback Nick Foles hit tight end Jimmy Graham for a 15-yard touchdown pass with 1:07 remaining, then found Damiere Byrd in the back of the end zone for the two-point conversion.

The loss eliminated the Seahawks from playoff contention.

The defense survived several close scrapes in the fourth quarter to keep the game in reach. The Seahawks pushed to the Bears’ 8-yard line with 7:23 left, but Robert Quinn came through with a sack to drop Russell Wilson at the 21 on third down, and kicker Jason Myers missed wide left from 39 yards.

The Seahawks also got to the Bears’ 28-yard line with 3:23 left, but went backward again and eventually punted from the 41.

That left the door open for Foles to lead a comeback in his first game action in almost a year.

With the win, the Bears improve to 5-10 and assure coach Matt Nagy of finishing the season with a winning record. He’s now 33-30 with two games remaining.