 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Nick Foles leads Bears to 25-24 comeback win over Seahawks

Foles threw a touchdown pass and two-point conversion with about a minute left to give the Bears their first lead of the game.

By Jason Lieser
Quarterback Nick Foles led the Bears to a comeback win over Seattle on Sunday.
Quarterback Nick Foles led the Bears to a comeback win over Seattle on Sunday.
Lindsey Wasson/AP

SEATTLE — The Bears pulled off a late escape to beat the Seahawks 25-24 on a touchdown and two-point conversion at Lumen Field.

They never led until that point, when third-string quarterback Nick Foles hit tight end Jimmy Graham for a 15-yard touchdown pass with 1:07 remaining, then found Damiere Byrd in the back of the end zone for the two-point conversion.

The loss eliminated the Seahawks from playoff contention.

The defense survived several close scrapes in the fourth quarter to keep the game in reach. The Seahawks pushed to the Bears’ 8-yard line with 7:23 left, but Robert Quinn came through with a sack to drop Russell Wilson at the 21 on third down, and kicker Jason Myers missed wide left from 39 yards.

The Seahawks also got to the Bears’ 28-yard line with 3:23 left, but went backward again and eventually punted from the 41.

That left the door open for Foles to lead a comeback in his first game action in almost a year.

With the win, the Bears improve to 5-10 and assure coach Matt Nagy of finishing the season with a winning record. He’s now 33-30 with two games remaining.

Next Up In Bears

The Latest

Three more Bulls players, including Lonzo Ball, enter NBA virus protocols

Ball, as well as Tony Bradley and Alfonzo McKinnie, each tested into the health and safety protocols leading up to Sunday night’s game with the Pacers, and interim coach Chris Fleming was left counting his blessings.

By Joe Cowley

In Memoriam: Charlie Watts, Norm Macdonald, Mary Wilson, Stephen Sondheim among the celebrities we lost in 2021

Here’s a look at some of the celebrities, including Chicago luminaries, who passed away in 2021.

By Associated Press

Fenway, Military bowls canceled because of COVID outbreaks

Coronavirus outbreaks at Virginia and Boston College forced them to call off their postseason plans.

By Jimmy Golen | Associated Press

Pontiac Holiday Tournament preview

Breaking down the favorite, top contenders and top storylines in Pontiac.

By Joe Henricksen

Bears stun the Seahawks, but at what cost?

To earn a meaningless win in a Seattle snowglobe, the Bears played veterans in the last year of their contract — instead of young players who might have a chance to be on their next good team.

By Patrick Finley

Man shot to death in East Garfield Park parking lot

The man was in a parking lot about 3:20 p.m. in the 3900 block of West Madison Avenue when a vehicle approached and someone inside opened fire.

By Cindy Hernandez