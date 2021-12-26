 clock menu more-arrow no yes
3 key notes from Bears’ victory against Seahawks, including K Cairo Santos’ injury

Also, a hit-and-miss day for RB David Montgomery and the potential return of former Bears QB Mike Glennon.

By Jason Lieser
Santos made a 35-yard field goal Sunday, improving to 23 for 24 this season.
THREE TAKEAWAYS

SEATTLE — There was a lot going on as the Bears slipped and skittered through the snow to a 25-24 victory Sunday against the Seahawks, and plenty of it got lost amid the frenzy of their rally in the final minutes. Here are three key takeaways:

Kicker scare

Cairo Santos has been one of the few certainties for the Bears this season, but they almost lost him when Seahawks linebacker Tanner Muse leveled him on a kickoff. Santos had to be helped off the field and was examined for a leg injury but stayed in the game. Coach Matt Nagy thought he was fine.

Tough running

Running back David Montgomery ran 21 times for 45 yards and a touchdown, making this the fifth time in 11 games he has averaged less than 3.5 yards per carry for a game. However, he also contributed with a team-high seven catches for 61 yards.

Glennon returns

The Bears host the Giants next, and there’s a good chance they’ll face quarterback Mike Glennon, who played for them in 2017. The Giants started Jake Fromm against the Eagles but benched him for Glennon in the third quarter. Glennon completed 17 of 27 passes for 93 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

