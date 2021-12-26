 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Breaking down the two Bears plays that beat the Seahawks

Nick Foles threw a 15-yard touchdown to Jimmy Graham — and then a two-point conversion to Damiere Byrd — with 61 seconds to play.

By Patrick Finley
Chicago Bears v Seattle Seahawks
Bears tight end Jimmy Graham catches a touchdown with 61 seconds to play.
Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images

SEATTLE — With one play to win the game Sunday — a two-point conversion down one with 61 seconds to play — the Bears called “QH Swivel.” Receiver Damiere Byrd, split wide right, was supposed to run a slant and pick the defender covering Darnell Mooney as he ran from the slot to the right flat.

It didn’t work. And then it did.

The Seahawks handed off the coverage like a basketball team playing the pick-and-roll.

“They actually played it perfectly,” quarterback Nick Foles said.

Instead of doubling back toward the back right pylon, Byrd floated backward, finding a soft spot in the zone.

He waited for Foles to see him.

“I think I was talking to myself at least for a couple of seconds,” Byrd said. “We locked eyes and he ended up throwing it. And I just knew I had to go up and get it.”

Byrd jumped in the back of the end zone and caught the ball. Three Seahawks defenders — all with their backs to Foles — tried to shove him out the back line before he landed. Byrd got one foot and another knee down — aided, he said, by the defenders holding him up.

Foles praised Byrd’s improvisation long before the ball got to him.

“The reason it worked was Byrd played backyard football and knew that they covered it well,” Foles said. “And if he wouldn’t have done his thing and just stopped and came back, we don’t win this game.”

Byrd wouldn’t have had his chance if Foles hadn’t given Jimmy Graham one. On third-and-14 from the 15, Graham split left, ran into the end zone and posted up Seahawks cornerback John Reid. Help from safety Ryan Neal came a split second too late, and the tight end jumped and caught the pass against his former team.

Told it was a tough play, Foles smiled.

“Not for Jimmy Graham … ” he said. All I was looking for right there was, like, ‘Who’s covering Jimmy? Are they going to double him? Alright, they’re not doubling him, I’m just going to throw it to Jimmy.’ …

“That’s Jimmy Graham, Hall of Famer.”

