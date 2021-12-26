 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Matt Nagy unsure if Justin Fields will play next week

The Bears’ rookie quarterback hurt his ankle Monday against the Vikings.

By Patrick Finley
Minnesota Vikings v Chicago Bears
Justin Fields warms up before the Vikings game.
Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

SEATTLE — Bears coach Matt Nagy was non-committal Sunday when asked whether rookie quarterback Justin Fields could play next week. Fields hurt his ankle against the Vikings and didn’t practice Thursday or Friday.

“I think Monday and Tuesday will tell us a lot …” Nagy said. “And then if not — if he’s still not feeling good — we’ll see how it is Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and go from there. But we’re gonna rely on where he’s at, what our trainers say.

“And then obviously Nick is gonna be prepared as well.”

Fines

Rookie right tackle Teven Jenkins was fined $8,473 for hitting the Vikings’ Sheldon Richardson on Monday, a source said. Safety Teez Tabor — who was hurt his ankle Sunday — was fined $4,722 for his low block flag against the Vikings, while Deon Bush, who was flagged for hitting a defenseless receiver, was not fined.

Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks was fined $10,300 for the hit on Fields that led to his ejection.

Jason Lieser contributed.

