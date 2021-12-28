Allen Robinson back from coronavirus ‘beast,’ still doesn’t feel normal

Allen Robinson came off the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday, but the coronavirus is still not done with him. Tuesday, the Bears receiver said he’s still trying to get back to normal after a 10-day quarantine.

Robinson, who is vaccinated, said the coronavirus caused him to lose 10 pounds. Coughing at times during an eight-minute interview, Robinson said he needed to test his conditioning this week before Sunday’s game against the Giants. It could be Robinson’s last home game at Soldier Field — he’s a free agent at the end of the season.

“Now it’s just trying to figure out where my lungs are at as far as conditioning-wise and stuff like that … ” he said. “It’s just about, from a physical standpoint, getting back, seeing where I’m at condition-wise — I mean running …

“It was a beast. Just trying to … stack days on top of each other and continue to improve. But getting back into the groove of things. It hasn’t been easy. It’s not going to be easy — but just trying to continue to find a way.”

Robinson was one of five players the Bears activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday. Four players, including starter Akiem Hicks, remain on it.

Robinson said he doesn’t get sick often — he remembered having a flu in high school. He did not lose his sense of taste or snow last week. He had a fever, scratchy throat, chest congestion and a stuffy nose.

“All of that is going to be tough for anybody, especially having to get yourself back ready to play a game,” he said. “Losing weight and things like that, it’s all factors in it. Again, I mean, I’m getting better, I feel better, so now it’s just kinda trying to stack these days on top of each other.”