 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Allen Robinson back from coronavirus ‘beast,’ still doesn’t feel normal

Allen Robinson came off the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday, but the coronavirus is still not done with him. Tuesday, the Bears receiver said he’s still trying to get back to normal after a 10-day quarantine.

By Patrick Finley
Chicago Bears v Las Vegas Raiders
Allen Robinson celebrates a catch against the Raiders in October.
Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images

Allen Robinson came off the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday, but the coronavirus is still not done with him. Tuesday, the Bears receiver said he’s still trying to get back to normal after a 10-day quarantine.

Robinson, who is vaccinated, said the coronavirus caused him to lose 10 pounds. Coughing at times during an eight-minute interview, Robinson said he needed to test his conditioning this week before Sunday’s game against the Giants. It could be Robinson’s last home game at Soldier Field — he’s a free agent at the end of the season.

“Now it’s just trying to figure out where my lungs are at as far as conditioning-wise and stuff like that … ” he said. “It’s just about, from a physical standpoint, getting back, seeing where I’m at condition-wise — I mean running …

“It was a beast. Just trying to … stack days on top of each other and continue to improve. But getting back into the groove of things. It hasn’t been easy. It’s not going to be easy — but just trying to continue to find a way.”

Robinson was one of five players the Bears activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday. Four players, including starter Akiem Hicks, remain on it.

Robinson said he doesn’t get sick often — he remembered having a flu in high school. He did not lose his sense of taste or snow last week. He had a fever, scratchy throat, chest congestion and a stuffy nose.

“All of that is going to be tough for anybody, especially having to get yourself back ready to play a game,” he said. “Losing weight and things like that, it’s all factors in it. Again, I mean, I’m getting better, I feel better, so now it’s just kinda trying to stack these days on top of each other.”

Next Up In Bears

The Latest

Se pronostican hasta 4 pulgadas de nieve el martes

La nieve más intensa caerá por la mañana sobre secciones del área de Chicago al sur de la Interestatal 80, y desde las 11 a.m. hasta las 3 p.m. al norte, dijo el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional.

By Sun-Times Wire

Vecinos de Pilsen se juntan para buscarle un hogar a Don Ananías

El verano pasado, su salud dio un giro. La artritis en sus rodillas empeoró luego de décadas de arduo trabajo, su enfermedad de Parkinson se volvió más agresiva, y se enteró de que tenía cáncer en la piel.

By Manny Ramos

Un juez y 21 empleados de las cortes dan positivo de COVID

Cinco de los empleados de las cortes pertenecen a la división juvenil y trabajan en el juzgado para menores.

By Sun-Times Wire

Can Nick Foles pass his ‘microwave’ vibes down to Justin Fields?

The question shouldn’t be why Fields couldn’t do what Foles did; it should be how Foles can help Fields get to that point as soon as possible.

By Patrick Finley

Sophomore Josh Pickett steps up to save West Aurora at Pontiac

Pickett has a quick release on his shot and drained two pretty three pointers to open the fourth quarter. Then he nailed a third. It was a gift off the backboard and clearly deflated the Porters.

By Michael O'Brien

Congressman Bobby Rush tests positive for COVID-19

"I am feeling fine and currently have no symptoms," he said of the breakthrough case of COVID-19.

By Mitch Dudek