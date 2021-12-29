 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Bears QB Justin Fields to return to practice

By Patrick Finley

By Patrick Finley
Justin Fields stands on the sideline in Seattle on Sunday.
Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields’ injured ankle has improved enough for him to return to practice later Wednesday, coach Matt Nagy said.

That puts him on the right track toward playing Sunday against the Giants — but it’s far from a guarantee. Nagy said the Bears will spend the week monitoring how Fields’ ankle reacts to practice before making a decision on whether he can play.

“That’s what we’re working through right now, is his health,” Nagy said.

Andy Dalton, who is the Bears’ No. 2 quarterback when healthy, will return from a groin injury, too. Nick Foles, who started — and won — Sunday’s game in Seattle, is the only one of the three quarterbacks who isn’t somewhat limited by injury. That makes splitting up snaps this week a complicated proposition.

Nagy said Fields’ ankle has improved in recent days but that the team still needs to see how he feels this week.

Another rookie will be on the practice field, too — Nagy said tackle Teven Jenkins, who hurt his shoulder in the first quarter Sunday, will participate Wednesday.

