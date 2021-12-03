Bears coach Matt Nagy is down to his last shot at meaningful games

It seems inevitable that Matt Nagy’s time is up as coach of the Bears at the end of this season, but there’s a long way to go until then. The Bears still have six games left.

And because the NFL expanded to seven playoff spots in each conference, the only team in the NFC that’s truly out of range is the winless Lions. There are plenty of woeful teams like the Bears in both conferences that can plausibly say they’re still shooting for the postseason.

So we’ll give you that, Nagy.

“This is all about this weekend right now, doing everything we can to win the game,” he said. “Whoever the best players are, that’s the way we’re going.”

Fine. At 4-7 and one game behind seventh-seeded Washington, Nagy can still claim the playoffs as his goal. He might as well, otherwise he’s just keeping the seat warm for his successor.

But this is his last stand.

If Nagy and the Bears get thumped by the Cardinals on Sunday, it’s time to fully cash out of this season. Everything must shift totally to the future when it comes to personnel.

On offense, that means it’s time for Teven Jenkins to play as much as possible at left tackle. The Bears plan to activate him from Injured Reserve on Saturday so he’ll be available against the Cardinals.

Jason Peters has played admirably at 39, but the Bears drafted Jenkins thinking he’d be a pillar at the position for years.

And there’s a lot they need to glean from his play over the next month and a half. They need a gauge on his health after back surgery derailed his rookie season and they need to find out whether he can successfully move to left tackle after spending most of his college career playing on the right side.

At running back, the Bears know what they have in David Montgomery, but need a longer look at rookie Khalil Herbert. He ran for 344 yards and a touchdown over four games when Montgomery was hurt, but has played 10 or fewer snaps in each of the last three.

“When Khalil’s out there, he’s a great player, and obviously David being the leader of our offense is important,” Nagy said. “I think it’s more so about the flow of the game, and trust me, we want to do everything we can to get both those guys touches.”

The Bears can also use these remaining games to determine whether they want to re-sign Jakeem Grant, who has primarily been a returner but has had some success as a receiver. He set career highs in catches (36) and yards (373) last season, but the Dolphins gave up on that and traded him to the Bears for a sixth-round pick in October.

Defensively, injuries have opened spots for the Bears to audition their young players anyway.

Seventh-round pick Khyiris Tonga should be getting a starter’s load of snaps with multiple players out on the defensive line, and outside linebacker Trevis Gipson has already been starting in place of Khalil Mack.

At cornerback, the Bears have nothing to lose by going back to Kindle Vildor in the hope that there’s some chance he figures it out after struggling most of the season.

They benched Vildor in favor of Artie Burns last week, and while Burns played decently, he’s not a significant part of their future plans. They saw enough promise in Vildor to bank on him as a starter, so they should give him another chance to prove them right over the final six games.

It’s a big ask of Nagy to help lay groundwork for a future that almost certainly won’t include him, but he has said all along he will do whatever is best for the Bears rather than prioritizing self-interest. He’s one loss away from being forced to prove it.