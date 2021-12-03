 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Bears QB Andy Dalton to start Sunday

Rookie Justin Fields is officially listed as doubtful and is unlikely to suit up against the Cardinals. Nick Foles will be in uniform as the backup.

By Patrick Finley
Cincinnati Bengals v Chicago Bears
Justin Fields and Andy Dalton talk before the Bears’ game against the Bengals in September.
Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Bears quarterback Andy Dalton will start Sunday against the Cardinals, coach Matt Nagy said Friday. Rookie Justin Fields is “making good progress” from a ribs injury, Nagy said, but hasn’t been medically cleared yet.

Fields is officially listed as doubtful and is unlikely to suit up. Nick Foles will be in uniform as the backup.

Fields hurt his ribs in the third quarter of the Bears’ home loss to the Ravens two weeks ago. Dalton replaced him and played well, completing 11-of-23 passes for 201 yards and two touchdowns. He started against the Lions four days later and went 24-for-39 for 317 yards, one touchdown and one interception in a 16-14 win.

Fields was limited in practice Wednesday, when Dalton took snaps with the first team, and also the next two days.

Nagy has said that Fields would be his starter whenever he’s healthy enough to play.

“Now the biggest thing for him is gonna be being able to understand, probably more than anything, the pain management — how things feel,” Nagy said.

