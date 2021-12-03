 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

The next Bears coach needs to customize their offense the way the Cardinals did

Whomever the team hires next — Nagy figures to be fired this offseason, barring an unforeseen rally — needs to build the team’s offense around rookie quarterback Justin Fields’ unique athleticism and deep-ball ability.

By Patrick Finley
Arizona Cardinals v San Francisco 49ers
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and head coach Kyler Murray watch the second half of the 49ers game last month.
Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Matt Nagy wasn’t subtle about it.

When the Bears coach began explaining Kyler Murray’s growth earlier this week, he detailed how the Cardinals quarterback grew more comfortable with the speed of the NFL and learned to develop a passing attack as dynamic as his scrambling ability.

That development, Nagy said, was in part because of his relationship with head coach Kliff Kingsbury, the play-caller and college quarterback guru the Cardinals hired months before drafting the Oklahoma star in 2019.

“That comes with more repetitions and him and coach Kingsbury being able to work together and grow,” Nagy said. “That’s paramount. That’s important.”

His implication was obvious: look what happens when you let a coach and quarterback grow together.

“They’ve found an identity and they’ve put pieces around [Murray]” Nagy said. “And they’ve given him time to be able to grow in the last couple of years.”

In doing so, though, Nagy was inadvertently detailing perhaps the most important trait of the Bears’ next head coach. Whomever the team hires next — Nagy figures to be fired this offseason, barring an unforeseen rally — needs to build the team’s offense around rookie quarterback Justin Fields’ unique athleticism and deep-ball ability.

There can’t be half-measures the way there was earlier this season, when the Bears were running an offense better-suited for veteran Andy Dalton. Dalton will make his fourth start of the season Sunday; two have been in place of an injured Fields, who hurt his ribs against the Ravens.

The Cardinals look unlike anyone else in football for a reason — their quarterback. Just barely taller than 5-10, Murray can see the defense more clearly out of the shotgun. An elusive scrambler, Murray — who will be a game-time decision Sunday after missing three games with a sprained left ankle — can take advantage of a spread-out field.

Three years ago, the Cardinals built their offense to magnify Murray’s skills. In May 2019, as Kingsbury was installing a similar scheme to the one he ran at Texas Tech, center A.Q. Shipley said the Cardinals could be in the shotgun 99 percent of the time. The NFL world laughed — the sheer volume of shotgun plays belonged more in college.

Kingsbury didn’t get to 99 percent, but it was close. In Murray’s rookie season of 2019, the Cardinals went in the shotgun 87 percent of the time, according to Sharp Football Stats. Last year, they went in the shotgun on 92 percent of their plays. Both years, the Ravens — who use a pistol formation — were the only team under center less than the Cardinals.

The Cardinals have used four receivers and one running back more than anyone else in football, too. In 2019, the Cardinals used the personnel grouping 31 percent of the time — no other team eclipsed 8 percent. Last year, they went in the shotgun 20 percent of their snaps — only one other team topped 5 percent. This year, they use four receivers 19 percent of the time — and only one other team uses it more than 7 percent.

“This is not the type of offense where it’s just, [Murray’s] running all the time,” Nagy said. “That’s not what this is. He’s a quarterback. He’s very successful at it. ...

“They’ve found an identity and they’ve put pieces around him and they’ve given him time to be able to grow in the last couple of years.”

Whomever coaches the Bears next doesn’t need to run the “Air Raid.” They don’t have to spread the field or put Fields in shotgun on every snap. But they need to make the offense unapologetically focused on the skills of the most unique quarterback in franchise history — even if that makes the Bears’ offense look dramatically different than anyone in the NFL.

To borrow from Nagy: Fields needs to “be” him. His next coach needs to help him get there.

Next Up In Bears

The Latest

Illinois COVID-19 cases spike nearly 50% in a week, 150% since last month

Coronavirus positivity rates and hospitalizations have also more than doubled over the past month during the fifth surge of the pandemic.

By Mitchell Armentrout

Crest Hill couple plead guilty in U.S. Capitol breach, admit they entered through broken window

In all, at least 19 Illinoisans are among the hundreds charged nationwide in connection with the riot that interrupted the Electoral College vote count and led to what prosecutors say is likely the largest criminal investigation in U.S. history.

By Jon Seidel

‘Landscapers’: Clever HBO series knows where bodies are buried — in a British backyard

Olivia Colman and David Thewlis amaze as the seemingly harmless duo accused of double murder in the new, four-episode series.

By Richard Roeper

House majority leader reflects on his crowning achievement: Leading crusade to legalize gay marriage in Illinois

Greg Harris reminisced about his career as the first openly gay member of the legislative leadership team and about how much it has been shaped by his being, as he put it, the lucky one. "I’m one of the few friends from that era that actually survived," Harris said.

By Fran Spielman

State AG’s retail theft task force recovers over $1 million in stolen merchandise

Kwame Raoul said the items recovered were a mix of electronics, high-end food items, hair extensions, jewelry, men’s and women’s clothing from a variety of major national retailers.

By Rachel Hinton

Bears QB Andy Dalton to start Sunday

Rookie Justin Fields is officially listed as doubtful and is unlikely to suit up against the Cardinals. Nick Foles will be in uniform as the backup.

By Patrick Finley