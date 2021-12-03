Bears’ injury report vs. Cardinals: LB Roquan Smith has chance to play Sunday

Amid a run of bad news on the injury front, the Bears are hopeful that one of their best players will return in time to face the Cardinals on Sunday.

Inside linebacker Roquan Smith, who is stacking another great season on his impressive young career, was back at practice Friday and is listed as questionable for the game.

This is a case in which the questionable designation is a sign of progress, because it looked highly unlikely the Bears would have Smith after he missed practice all week. He hurt his hamstring after 18 plays against the Lions on Thanksgiving, and that tends to be a multi-week injury.

Bears coach Matt Nagy avoided saying anything definitive about Smith’s status other than he’ll be a game-time decision, but seemed optimistic.

“I think he’s getting close,” Nagy said. “If [he’s healthy], we’re rolling. And I know Roquan wants to.”

Smith is vying for his first Pro Bowl selection and possibly all-pro consideration.

He is fourth in the NFL in tackles (113) and has three sacks and a pick-six, and Pro Football Reference charted him having just four missed tackles in 685 snaps this season. He has also played nearly one-fifth of the Bears’ special teams plays.

The only other positive on the Bears’ final injury report was tight end Cole Kmet recovering enough from his groin injury to be full-go practice Friday and get a green light for the game.

Aside from that, the Bears figure to go without several key players.

They ruled out defensive tackle Akiem Hicks (ankle), wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (foot and ribs), defensive lineman Mario Edwards (ribs) and running back Damien Williams (calf).

There is also very little chance of seeing wide receiver Allen Robinson, who was listed as doubtful.

Robinson has been out since suffering a hamstring injury on his best play of the season, a 39-yard catch against the Steelers to set up the Bears’ go-ahead touchdown in the final minutes. He had four catches for 68 yards that night, but instead of being a turning point, that game marked a total derailment of an already frustrating season.

Robinson, who will be an unrestricted free agent after the season, has 30 catches for 339 yards and a touchdown. It will likely be his worst statistical season since his rookie year.

Without Robinson and Goodwin, the Bears would rely on Darnell Mooney as their No. 1 receiver, followed by Damiere Byrd (nine catches), returner Jakeem Grant (five catches) and likely practice-squad call-up Isaiah Coulter.

For the Cardinals, top receiver DeAndre Hopkins is questionable. He has missed three games with a hamstring injury and was held out of practice Friday.