 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Devin Hester named Hall of Fame finalist

Devin Hester, whose ridiculous returns remain unique in the sport, was named one of 15 finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Thursday.

By Patrick Finley
Green Bay Packers v Chicago Bears
Devin Hester is a Pro Football Hall of Fame semifinialist.

Devin Hester, whose ridiculous returns remain unique in the history of the sport, was named Thursday as one of 15 finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

As many as five of the finalists will be voted by a panel Jan. 18 and unveiled Feb. 10 at the league’s NFL Honors awards ceremony. Each inductee must receive 80% of the vote.

Hester, who played for the Bears from 2006-13, retired in 2016 after having returned an NFL-record 20 balls — 14 punts, five kickoffs and one field-goal try — for touchdowns. A receiver by trade, he made four Pro Bowls and three All-Pro teams. He was also one of two returners named to the NFL’s all-century team in 2019.

“When you see a great returner and you’re sitting and . . . you guys are all contemplating who should be returning the ball, who’s your first comparison to? What name do you go to?” special-teams coordinator Chris Tabor said earlier this month.

The answer: Hester.

“Therefore that answers the questions,” he said. “I’m going to leave it at that. That’s simple. Argument’s over.”

Hester is one of three players — along with former Texans receiver Andre Johnson and former Cowboys and Broncos edge rusher DeMarcus Ware — to make the Round of 15 in his first year of eligibility.

Edge rusher Jared Allen, who spent 2014 and part of 2015 with the Bears, is another modern-era finalist. He’s best known for his four seasons with the Chiefs and six with the Vikings.

Other candidates include; tackles Tony Boselli and Willie Anderson; cornerback/safety Ronde Barber; safety LeRoy Butler; receivers Torry Holt and Reggie Wayne; linebackers Patrick Willis, Zach Thomas and Sam Mills; and defensive linemen Richard Seymour and Bryant Young.

Next Up In Bears

The Latest

Bradley police officer killed in motel shooting ‘always aimed to be a cop to make a difference’

A $25,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the gunman who killed Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic on Wednesday night.

By Emmanuel Camarillo

Who’s Plan B vs. Giants if Justin Fields is out? Bears keep it mysterious at QB

Andy Dalton was full-go in practice Wednesday and Thursday, but Nick Foles is coming off a solid game in Seattle.

By Jason Lieser

Is TE Cole Kmet good? Answer remains murky among Bears’ offensive struggles

There’s certainly some promise, but the Bears would’ve liked to have had a clear answer by now on a player they took No. 43 overall last year.

By Jason Lieser

As Chicago ends deadliest year in quarter of a century, top cop promises more detectives and more ‘positive interactions’ in neighborhoods

"We all know this has been a challenging year here in the city of Chicago," Superintendent David Brown said at a news conference to discuss his goals for the new year.

By Katie Anthony

Simeon survives New Trier, Curie beats Benet to set up Red-South/Central final at Pontiac

Jaylen Drane, Jalen Griffith and Aviyon Morris. Simeon’s three guards helped win a city title in 2020 and they have coach Robert Smith’s full-throated endorsement.

By Michael O'Brien

Chicago’s Latino population spreads out, Census

Latinos are the second largest racial group in the city of Chicago, in Cook County, and in the State of Illinois.

By Jackie Serrato