Who’s Plan B vs. Giants if Justin Fields is out? Bears keep it mysterious at QB

The Bears’ quarterback situation for their home finale against the Giants on Sunday remained up in the air as they practiced Thursday.

The team’s strong preference is to get rookie Justin Fields as many snaps as possible over the final two games, but not at the expense of his health. Fields missed the game against the Seahawks last week because of an ankle injury and was limited in the first two practices this week.

Fields is Plan A. It’s not clear who would be Plan B.

Third-stringer Nick Foles started in the win against the Seahawks and played well, but he got that opportunity only because Fields and Andy Dalton were hurt. Dalton had a rough stretch with a non-throwing hand injury, a groin injury and the coronavirus. He was inactive two of the last three weeks.

Dalton appears to be fine now, however, and practiced in full again Thursday.

The Bears have been needlessly mysterious about their plans given that this is a Week 17 game between two of the NFL’s worst teams, both of which have long been eliminated from playoff contention.

When offensive coordinator Bill Lazor was asked Thursday how Dalton looked in practice, given that it was his first day being full-go in a while, he replied dryly, “He looked full to me. Definitely.”

Thanks, Bill.

Fields was solid in his last game, a 17-9 loss to the Vikings two weeks ago. He completed 26 of 39 passes for 285 yards and a touchdown, plus he ran seven times for 35 yards.

Dalton’s last appearance was a four-interception debacle against the Cardinals in Week 13, when Fields was out with cracked ribs.

Foles, meanwhile, went 24 for 35 against the Seahawks as he racked up 250 yards, a game-winning touchdown and two-point conversion pass and a 98.5 rating.

The Giants plan to play quarterbacks Mike Glennon and Jake Fromm.