Bears to start QB Andy Dalton vs. Giants; Justin Fields eyes Week 18 return

The Bears will go back to where they began: Andy Dalton is resuming his role as starting quarterback Sunday against the Giants.

Their best option would be rookie Justin Fields, who needs as much as experience as possible, but he was unable to fully practice this week because of an ankle injury. He also missed the game against the Seahawks, when Nick Foles started.

Dalton was out for that game because of injuries to his non-throwing hand and groin muscle. He was also coming off having the coronavirus.

Bears coach Matt Nagy said Foles will be the backup, but he did not rule out Fields. Instead, he listed him as questionable, just like he did when Fields was inactive last week in Seattle.

Dalton will make his first start since throwing four interceptions in a loss to the Cardinals in Week 13. For the season, he has completed 64.1% of his passes for 1,017 yards with six touchdowns and six interceptions for a 79.9 passer rating.