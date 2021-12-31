Bears bring Akiem Hicks off reserve/COVID-19 list

The Bears took defensive lineman Akiem Hicks off the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday, setting the table for him to play Sunday against the Giants. How much he’ll play, though, is up for debate: Hicks, who had symptoms since being put on the reserve list Dec. 23, is listed as questionable.

It’s becoming clear that some players who return off the reserve list need to build themselves back up, physically, for game action.

When the Bears took receiver Allen Robinson off the reserve list earlier this week, he detailed the ravages of the virus. He lost 10 pounds and was still struggling to get his lung capacity back up. Rookie right tackle Larry Borom returned last week; Bears coach Matt Nagy said Friday he didn’t start in part because the team was unsure exactly where he was, physically.

“Every player is different in regards to how they handle it and how much they got hit by it,” Nagy said. “Some guys got it worse than others. …

“I think A-Rob’s done a good job this week of being able to get into football shape. Doesn’t mean they’re not tired. There’s other guys too that have come off that list that talk about how winded they get. That’s all real. So it’s just a matter of each guy saying, ‘OK, here’s where I’m at,’ and then you maybe limit some snaps too for the guys and work through that.”

Tackle talk

Nagy has a decision to make at both tackle spots. Veteran Jason Peters [ankle] was a full participant in Friday’s walk-through after being limited in practice the previous two weeks. He’s questionable for the game. Fellow left tackle Teven Jenkins, a second-round rookie, practiced all week after hurting his shoulder Sunday.

Borom and veteran Germain Ifedi, both right tackles, are healthy.

Nagy wouldn’t name his starters Friday but hinted that he might go with the vets. He said Peters has had a “great year” and said the rookies are “gonna have a lot of time to grow,any way you look at it,” beyond this season.

“We’ve gotta work through all that and understand what puts us in the best position at all positions,” he said.

This and that