Nebraska hires Bears assistant Donovan Raiola

The Bears are losing an assistant coach to the college ranks.

Donovan Raiola, who’s been the team’s assistant offensive line coach for the last four years, was named Nebraska’s new offensive line coach Wednesday.

Raiola’s brother, Dominic, is a former Nebraska star. Donovan Raiola, played at Wisconsin from 2003-05, starting 39-of-43 games. He was a graduate assistant at Notre Dame from 2015-16, working for offensive line coach Harry Hiestand, who then brought him to the Bears.

Raiola was hired alongside new Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple, who left the same job at Pitt earlier this week.

“Donovan is an outstanding offensive line coach who has a history of winning as both a player and coach,” coach Scott Frost said in a statement. “I am confident their addition will have a positive impact on the young men in our program and the success of our offense.”

Raiola’s new job is considered a promotion, particularly given the uncertainty surrounding coach Matt Nagy and his staff.

It’s unclear whether Bears offensive line coach Juan Castillo will add another deputy for the final five games of the season.